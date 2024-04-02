AutoScheduler to Present at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium on Centralized Warehouse Orchestration and Decision-Making with Predictive Analytics

AutoScheduler Exhibiting Its Award-Winning Technology at Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that its CEO Keith Moore and Jake Barr, former P&G executive, will be at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ speaking on Warehouse Orchestration with AI: Control the Chaos with Predictive Analytics. AutoScheduler.AI executives will also be at the conference to answer any questions attendees may have about warehouse optimization.



“Decision-makers at distribution sites are challenged with making sense of all the information gleaned from new technology and automation implemented,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “AutoScheduler acts as the brain of the warehouse to tackle supply chain complexities and orchestrate workflows that address fluctuating consumer demand and labor shortages, among other things, so that orders will be filled on time and in full."

Warehouse Orchestration with AI: Control the Chaos with Predictive Analytics takes place on Monday, May 6 at 1:10pm in the Logistics Village Theater. With the pace warehouses are introducing new technology and dynamically changing, managing an operation has become overwhelming. Let us share how you can pivot this situation to one that calms the chaos and delivers the operational agility you require. In this session, we'll showcase how leaders like P&G and PepsiCo have rolled out technologies to create more productive sites and increase visibility into future service levels.

Keith Moore is the CEO of AutoScheduler.AI and is focused on bringing the future of technology into warehousing. He works with the top 10 Consumer Goods, Beverage, and Distribution companies to drive efficiency in distribution centers. The AutoScheduler AI and Machine Learning platform was jointly developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others.

Having completed a 33-year career with P&G, Jake Barr is now a principal and CEO with BlueWorld Supply Chain Consulting, where he provides consulting support to a cross-section of top Fortune 500 companies. During his tenure with P&G, he directed the company's global supply network design efforts and was the discipline director of supply network operations. One of the architects of P&G's demand-driven supply strategy, this work has become the key enabler to P&G’s efforts to make the consumer and shopper the primary focus of the supply network.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium offers attendees a one-stop-shop to access research-backed sessions, expert advice, and problem-solving with industry peers and colleagues. Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ addresses the strategic needs of CSCOs and supply chain executives. The conference will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, FL, on May 6 – 8, 2024.

Visit us at the conference in Booth 218. To book a meeting with AutoScheduler executives at the conference, please email sales@autoscheduler.ai.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

