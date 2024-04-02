Durkin Group, a Gordon Brothers Company, Expands Field Exam Services with GB4 Group

Boston, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The professional services firm Durkin Group, a Gordon Brothers company, has expanded its field examination services with GB4 Group to serve a broader range of clients.

GB4 Group provides comprehensive collateral field exam services for commercial banks and finance companies in the mid-Atlantic area and throughout the United States. The firm specializes in government contracting, manufacturing, service industries, distributors, construction and insurance premium finance.

“Joining Durkin Group enables us to streamline operations and spend more time on our clients,” said George Blyth, Founder & Managing Member of GB4 Group. “It also provides broader professional development opportunities for our talented team of professionals.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GB4 Group to Durkin Group and Gordon Brothers,” said Kevin Durkin, Managing Director at Durkin Group, a Gordon Brothers company. “Their experienced team complements our growing field exam business, and we continue to look for opportunities within the industry to extend our services with talented firms like GB4 Group.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Durkin Group

Durkin Group, a Gordon Brothers company, is a professional services firm providing financial due diligence, field examination, accounting, and auditing to lenders, investors and middle market companies. The company’s mission is to provide superior, cost-effective, value-added services to clients through a highly skilled team focused on innovative delivery of services.

About GB4 Group

GB4 Group provides comprehensive collateral field examination services for commercial banks and finance companies in the mid-Atlantic area and nationwide. The company specializes in government contracting, manufacturing, service industries, distributors, construction and insurance premium finance.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com