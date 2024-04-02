Operative Release “Four Paths To Publisher Growth In 2024”

Report Provides Opportunities for Publishers to Innovate Through Media Upheaval

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative has announced the release of a new report entitled “Four Paths to Publisher Growth in 2024.” The report outlines the critical market challenges impacting publishers including AI, cookie deprecation, and the move to streaming content.



The report also draws on data from Operative’s Benchmarking Platform to provide publishers with a clear understanding of the current market and potential impacts of different strategies. The report shows that advertisers still heavily favor cookied impressions. Their research found that cookied audiences on Chrome nets CPMs 150% greater than non-cookied audiences.

With these dynamics in play, media companies need to act decisively, innovating around challenges and investing in new capabilities. Operative’s report outlines a number of different approaches that will set publishers up for success including:

Leaning into AI - How publishers can add AI to their own sites and are missing opportunities to create more stickiness and streamline operations.

Becoming a privacy sandbox expert - What publishers can do to understand the privacy sandbox and post-cookie technologies

Commerce and revenue diversification - Ways that shoppable advertising, commerce-enabled content, subscription models and other diversification efforts can lesson the negative impacts of current market risks

Capturing 2024 revenue from political and Olympics advertisers - Trends in ad spending including comparisons to spending during the previous cycle.

“The forces working against publishers in 2024 are real and they are major. Publishers need to take bold action, and they need to start now,” said Matthew Scott Goldstein, Industry Analyst.

“Publishers are in a tumultuous market today, more so than we’ve seen in many years. The upheaval caused by new AI, the death of the cookie and competition from new media channels has already caused a number of publishers to fold, sell or massively downsize. However, some publishers will not only survive, they’ll thrive. Our report provides the path forward for publishers up for the challenge, with real examples that can serve as inspiration and a practical roadmap,” said Sarah Levitt, Senior Director of Marketing at Operative.

You can read the report here: https://www.operative.com/resources/ebook-4-paths-to-publisher-success-in-2024/

In addition, to get a deeper dive on these trends and explore additional data, register now for our upcoming webinar on April 11th at 12pm EST. We’ll be joined by guest speakers from Comcast and Paramount who will leverage our Benchmarking data to share insights on how they're approaching solutions to these business challenges along with other topics like CTV and Advanced Advertising, and Measurement and Attribution methods.

