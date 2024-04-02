Ardalyst and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Tesseract™ to the Public Sector

Powerful Cybersecurity Solutions Now Easily Accessible to Government Agencies

COLUMBIA, Md., and RESTON, Va., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardalyst™, Replacing Uncertainty with Understanding™, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Ardalyst’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s innovative 3-in-1 cybersecurity solution for meeting Defense Industrial Base (DIB) compliance mandates available to the Public Sector and Government Contractors through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

"Our collaboration with Carahsoft enhances the cybersecurity landscape and democratizes robust, effective cybersecurity within the Defense Industrial Base,” said Michael Speca, President of Ardalyst. “Together, we aim to deliver a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity through Tesseract, which is not just another tool, but a unique, holistic program designed specifically for small and mid-sized Government contractors looking for the best way to strengthen their cyber posture and meet compliance requirements."

Ardalyst’s unique cybersecurity solution, Tesseract, offers expertise for the development, implementation and maintenance of robust cybersecurity programs designed to meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, an uncommon feature in cybersecurity tools intended for small and mid-sized organizations. This program stands out with its comprehensive service plans, tailored to meet the varying needs of DoD contractors. Whether organizations require extensive assistance or minimal intervention, Tesseract's flexible offerings enable users to gain expert support to their desired extent.

Understanding the diverse nature of modern cyber environments, Tesseract is engineered to support both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructures. This dual capability ensures an optimal blend of protection, catering to the specific needs of different organizational structures. Moreover, Tesseract's scalability is a key feature, making it equally effective for teams of all sizes, from small-scale operations to large enterprises.

“Carahsoft is pleased to partner with Ardalyst to bring its innovative cyber defense solution, Tesseract, to Defense Industrial Base and Public Sector organizations,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “Tesseract’s blend of dual infrastructure support, scalability and comprehensive service plans are invaluable to organizations seeking to procure and deploy cybersecurity solutions for CMMC compliance. Our team and reseller partners are excited to bring Ardalyst’s uniquely positioned program to Public Sector and DIB organizations, supporting them as they work to enhance their cybersecurity infrastructures and comply with rapidly evolving regulations.”

For more information about Ardalyst, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or Ardalyst@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Tesseract and its use cases here.

About Ardalyst™

“Ardalyst” is a mashup of the words “ardent” and “catalyst.” We are passionate change agents who believe in a future where organizations can succeed in the digital world by replacing uncertainty with understanding. Ardalyst specializes in providing advanced digital defense solutions to organizations, particularly those involved with national security and defense. With a focus on innovation and expertise, Ardalyst offers a comprehensive suite of services and tools designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and meet the unique security needs of our clients, ranging from government entities to private sector companies within the Defense Industrial Base. Ardalyst stands out for its commitment to ensuring clients not only meet regulatory compliance but also achieve a superior level of digital resilience and security.

Contact

Sharice Ruan

(443) 884-2175

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com