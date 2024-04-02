Made for Gamers Secures $50M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital to Spearhead the Next Evolution of Web3 Gaming
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move aimed at revolutionizing web3 gaming, Made for Gamers ("MFG") is excited to announce a significant $50 million investment commitment received from GEM Digital Limited. This funding will play a pivotal role for MFG as it navigates through the current market dynamics, seizing unique acquisition opportunities that have emerged from the challenges faced by the conventional video gaming industry, while simultaneously capitalising on the significant growth opportunity present in the world of blockchain enabled gaming.
Seizing Market Opportunities Amidst Industry Transformation
The transaction arrives at a time when the video gaming sector is experiencing unprecedented shifts, presenting distinct acquisition prospects. MFG is poised to utilize these opportunities to fortify and expand its ecosystem, ensuring a robust future for gamers, game creators and industry service providers alike, while passionately focussing on growing the number of actual gamers within web3.
Building Strategic Alliances for Web3 Gaming
As MFG prepares to bring its web3 gaming ecosystem to market, it is actively engaging with new partners and service providers to ensure a comprehensive and seamless experience for all stakeholders. The company is also raising additional capital and is in talks with strategic investors to further solidify its launch, demonstrating its commitment to reshaping the web3 gaming landscape at scale.
A Vision for a Sustainable Gaming Ecosystem
Paul-David Oosthuizen, CEO of Made for Gamers, emphasized the strategic importance of the investment commitment, "Our mission has always been to make gaming more equitable and sustainable. This investment commitment will ultimately help us bring significantly more gamers into web3 which benefits the entire vertical. We applaud GEM for recognising this and backing our vision for a collaborative web3 gaming ecosystem."
About Made for Gamers
MFG is a game studio building a chain-agnostic end-to-end ecosystem for web3 enabled gaming, focussing on making gaming more equitable and sustainable for all stakeholders.
About GEM Digital Limited
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.
Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and The Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.
