NeoVolta’s NV-14 Home Battery Named Solar Power World Top Solar Storage Products for 5th Consecutive Year

San Diego-based solar battery storage leader recognized on prestigious Top Solar Storage Products list by Solar Power World for its home energy storage solution

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc. , a San-Diego based leader in Smart Energy Storage Solutions, was recently included in the Solar Power World “Top Solar Storage Products” ranking. This marks the fifth year in a row that NeoVolta has earned this accolade.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from Solar Power World, and I give credit to our engineering and design team for making NeoVolta products even more innovative. We will never stop innovating,” said Brent Willson, CEO, NeoVolta. “It is no small feat to receive even one inclusion in the Solar Power World Top Solar Storage Products list, and to make it five years in a row highlights NeoVolta’s commitment to creating innovative products that put the customer first,” Willson added.

Described as a list of the year’s most innovative and recommended solar solutions, the NV-14 was among eight total products that achieved this ranking in the competitive “Residential Energy Storage Systems” category.

NeoVolta’s NV-14 was highlighted for the way its “ESS integrates AC, DC, and both AC/DC solar into the 120V/240V and/or 208V hybrid 7.68-kW inverter.” Solar Power World also recognized the NV-14’s 14.4-kWh LFP battery system with expandable upgrade options and its ability to store solar power after sunset and during outages.

The NV-14 has long been hailed for its superior performance, stringent product safety standards, and product versatility by both installers and customers. Its innovative Lithium Iron Phosphate system reduces risk of thermal runaway compared to other lithium-ion based storage systems, and the AC/DC compatibility means that homes can maximize the battery’s usage potential .

NeoVolta is proud to be listed among the top solar power products in the country, and thanks Solar Power World for its continued recognition. The team is committed to continuing to serve households throughout the United States as one of the most innovative and reliable solar storage solutions around.

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops, and manufactures advanced energy storage systems for both residential and industrial use. Its storage solutions are engineered with lithium iron phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) battery chemistry, which is clean, nontoxic, and nonflammable. The residential-focused NeoVolta NV14 is equipped with a solar-rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-watt inverter, and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. The system’s 6,000-cycle battery life, one of the longest on the market, translates to 16.5 years of useful life, based on a full charge and discharge each day. The NV14 has passed the product safety standards set forth by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for battery energy storage safety testing.



For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

