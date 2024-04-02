Denny’s Canada showcases its star power with 2024 Award win for Best ‘Late Night Eats’ in Vancouver

The annual Readers’ Choice Awards selects the ‘Stars of Vancouver’, highlighting the best the city has to offer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Canada is delighted and honoured to be named as this year’s first-place winner of the strongly contested best ‘Late Night Eats’ category. Having received 3rd place in 2023, this win emphasises the team's continued commitment to providing great food at a great value, while constantly working towards becoming the world’s largest, most admired local restaurant brand.

The revered Vancouver is Awesome Readers Choice Awards were established to give local readers the opportunity each year to vote for their favourite services, products, and experiences that are based in Vancouver. Best of all, it is also a chance for the public recognition and celebration of those who continue to showcase excellence to their guests.

For over 70 years, Denny’s Restaurants has been a place where people can come in, sit down and connect. The beloved Canadian diner prides itself on providing a welcoming haven for late-night guests, offering a wide range of affordable menu items from new all-day breakfast feature dishes to legendary hearty classic diner options, and everything in between.

Not only do the Denny’s team strive to create the perfect dining environment and menu for their communities to enjoy, but they’ve also been working hard behind the scenes to establish more late-night locations that are open 24/7. So come in, leave your troubles at the door, and enjoy some great food, no matter what time of the day it may be.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c39dd8-aa82-45a6-804f-467990fbaaa3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64edb65a-c13b-4063-8e21-48d59a80f00b

Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca