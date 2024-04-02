Automox Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security

Automox demonstrates its capacity and determination to meet the most stringent security standards required for handling confidential and regulated data.

AUSTIN, TX, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, a leading provider of Autonomous Endpoint Management solutions, proudly announces its achievement of the TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification. This accomplishment not only underpins Automox's steadfast commitment to data security but uniquely positions the company as a pioneer in compliance and cybersecurity within Texas' evolving digital landscape.

TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program), developed by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), establishes rigorous criteria to ensure the security and privacy of cloud services for state agencies. By achieving TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, Automox has demonstrated its capacity and determination to meet the most stringent security standards required for handling confidential and regulated data.

“Attaining TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification is no small feat. It underscores our dedication to not just meeting but exceeding the highest data protection standards,” said Jason Kikta, CISO/SVP Product of Automox. “Our customers and partners can trust that their sensitive information is in the safest hands, bolstered by our uncompromising security and privacy measures.”

Automox's decision to pursue TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification reflects its overarching commitment to fostering trust and credibility amongst clients, partners, and regulatory bodies. Furthermore, this certification reinforces Automox's competitive edge, solidifying it as the primary Autonomous Endpoint Management solution for entities prioritizing top-notch data security and regulatory compliance.

Automox adds this certification to its bank of other security certifications, including SOC 2, SOC 3, CSA STAR, GDPR, EU-US DPF, and PCI-DSS.

“TX-RAMP Level 2 certification ensures Texas government agencies and educational institutions that the Automox SaaS platform meets the security mandates put forth via Senate Bill 475. By achieving Texas's highest level of certification, Automox is confident all public sector entities will take comfort in Automox's commitment to security. We thank Texas DIR for the partnership and are excited about a future of protecting the public sector against cyber threats,” added Automox Director, SLED, Jason Willadsen.

With Automox's TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, businesses and state agencies alike can leverage a solution that meets the gold standard in security compliance, propelling Texas into a secure digital future.

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 350+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

