Canada Plastics Pact Surpasses 100 Partners, Welcomes Six New Partners To Tackle Plastic Waste and Pollution

OTTAWA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome CIAC Plastics Division, Denovia Labs, Greenstreets Environmental, Interchange Recycling, Ocean Legacy Foundation, and Upstream to its expanding network of 104 Partners in Q1 of 2024.



CIAC Plastics Division

CIAC Plastics Division represents 70+ members involved in every step of the plastic production process, from the production of plastic pellets to manufacturing final products such as personal protective equipment (PPE), packaging to protect food and reduce spoilage, automotive parts, computer and electronic components, and renewable energy applications like solar panels and wind turbines. The association’s members have made a commitment to a low-carbon circular economy focused on manufacturing plastics in a responsible and sustainable way.

Denovia Labs

Denovia Labs is a research company working to reshape plastic waste management. They have developed a proprietary innovative approach to transform various forms of plastic waste back to its base chemical building blocks. These polymers will be recombined into virgin quality plastic or “upcycling” for more advanced use in various industries.

Greenstreets Environmental

Greenstreets is an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) service provider with operations in Canada, Ireland, the UK and Germany. Their core competency is Sustainable Packaging Reporting and EPR Compliance. Founded in 2000, Greenstreets has been helping Producers across 30 countries comply with local legislation. They have been working with Canadian Producers for almost 10 years, helping them accurately report data to PROs and develop / track sustainable packaging baselines.

Interchange Recycling

Interchange Recycling (formerly the BC Used Oil Management Association) is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia. Their goal is to provide British Columbians with an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to recycle these materials. Each year, approximately 50 million litres of oil and 3 million liters of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through their program.

Ocean Legacy Foundation

Ocean Legacy Foundation is a Canadian-based non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution response programs, with the goal to end plastic pollution. Ocean Legacy combines innovative technologies, education and skills training to convert plastic pollution into economic value while collaboratively tailoring tools built with local communities to prevent plastic pollution and restore the local environment.

Upstream

Upstream is a US-based non-profit and leading change agency for the reuse movement in the US and Canada. They accelerate the transition from our current throw-away economy to one that is regenerative, circular and equitable by normalizing reuse, growing and supporting the reuse industry, and creating an enabling policy environment for reuse. Their vision for the private sector is for 30% of consumable goods to be sold in reuse systems in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 across the food service, beverage and consumer packaged goods sectors.

“To effectively scale our efforts in eliminating the plastics we don’t need, redesigning packaging, and improving our recycling systems, the collaboration of our expanding network of Partners will allow us to advance our current initiatives and drive our key priorities forward,” said Cher Mereweather, Managing Director of the Canada Plastics Pact. “We are pleased to have onboarded over 100 Partners from across the Canadian plastics value chain to accelerate circular solutions for plastics.”

Since the CPP launched in January 2021, various initiatives have been underway to address the opportunities and challenges to enacting systems change, such as the formation of strategic working groups that bring together the key stakeholders to tackle the pressing issues around plastic waste and pollution. The CPP's guidance documents, driven by the collective expertise of the Pact Partners within its working groups, are a critical tool that supports the implementation of change in Partner operations, by sharing knowledge and innovative solutions.

This month marks another significant milestone for the CPP as it is set to unveil its guidance document supporting the elimination of unnecessary and problematic plastics. This guidance was developed by a cross-section of CPP Partners to be used by all Canadian stakeholders that put plastics in the market. It will provide guidance to industry on how to determine whether various plastic packaging is necessary, and if it is, what packaging is likely to have a place in the circular economy.

