Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,889 in the last 365 days.

Capital Power to release first quarter 2024 results on May 1 and host 2024 Investor Day webcast on May 8

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) will release its first quarter results before the markets open on May 1, 2024. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

Capital Power will host its 2024 Investor Day in Edmonton on May 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT), reviewing its strategic plan, business priorities and financial outlook. As part of this event, Capital Power will be hosting members of the professional investment community for the live presentation and a tour of the Genesee Generating Station and Repowering project. The in-person portion of the event is invite only – please reach out to investor@capitalpower.com if you would like to inquire about attending.

The event will also be webcast live.

Investor Day Webcast

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is a growth-oriented power producer committed to net zero by 2045, with approximately 9,300 MW of power generation at 32 facilities across North America.

We prioritize delivering reliable, affordable and decarbonized power that communities can depend on, building decarbonized power systems needed for tomorrow, and creating real net zero solutions for customers. We are powering change by changing power.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335
kperron@capitalpower.com
 Investor Relations:
Roy Arthur
(403) 736-3315
investor@capitalpower.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital Power to release first quarter 2024 results on May 1 and host 2024 Investor Day webcast on May 8

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more