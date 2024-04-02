Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on report of Ministerial Task Team on Voluntary Exit Options and Pathways from Captive Lion Industry, 3 Apr

Minister Creecy briefs media on the report of the Ministerial Task Team on Voluntary Exit Options and Pathways from Captive Lion Industry

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy, will brief media on the findings and recommendations of the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) report on voluntary exit options and pathways from captive lion industry on Wednesday, 03 April 2024.

The MTT was appointed by the Minister in December 2022 following a recommendation by the High-Level Panel on matters relating to the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros. The panel recommended the closure of the captive breeding sector, including the keeping of lions in captivity, or the use of captive lions or their derivatives commercially.

The Minister will be joined by Mr Kam Chetty, the chairperson of the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on voluntary exit options and pathways from captive lion industry.

The Minister will also unpack the revised Policy Position on conservation and sustainable use of elephant, lion, leopard and rhinoceros, as approved by cabinet for implementation.

Members of the media are invited to attend the media briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: GCIS Media Centre, Parliament, 120 Plein Street

