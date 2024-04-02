Submit Release
Electoral Commission hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct event for 2024 national and provincial elections, 4 Apr

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to attend the signing of the Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties and independent candidates contesting the 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

This is a special ceremony in which contestants publicly pledge to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct. The Commission will also host a public draw that will determine the order of contesting parties on the various ballot papers.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date:    Thursday, 04 April 2024
Time:    10h00
Venue:    19 Richards Drive, Hall 3 Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand Johannesburg

NB: Given the formality of the event and number limitations, members of the media are encouraged to confirm their attendance by not later than Tuesday 02 April 2024, with Ms Hlengiwe Makhoba or Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or call/WhatsApp 074 241 7736 /084 777 0022.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

