Vermont Spring Manure Spreading Ban Ends April 1st

April 1, 2024 | Montpelier, VT - Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ends today, April 1st, but challenging field conditions may exisit in many parts of Vermont. With a winter storm predicted for the middle of this week, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) is issuing a spring stewardship reminder to Vermont farmers and custom manure applicators to adhere to the RAP’s.

The Required Agricultural Practices (RAPs) outline that manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, nor to fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or are conducive to any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations.

Do not spread manure on saturated ground that will runoff to surface water or ditches, or before major rain or snowmelt events.

After spreading any nutrient (liquid or solid manure, compost, or fertilizer) be sure to keep accurate records of the manure or nutrients applied.

Individual field conditions will vary significantly across the State therefore farmers and custom applicators need to assess the fields carefully and take action to ensure that they are in compliance with the rules and are protecting Vermont’s waterways.

Manure spreading is a common and widespread practice in Vermont agriculture, it enhances soil health and fertility for optimal crop production, plays a pivotal role in the nutrient cycle, and reduces imported nutrients.

For more information about the RAPs, the winter manure spreading ban, or for recommendations regarding early season spreading practices, please visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/RAP

Contact: Laura DiPietro | Director - VAAFM Water Quality Division | 802-595-1990 | Laura.dipietro@vermont.gov