Doom Turtle Announces Their New Game, Legends of Starkadia

Legends of Starkadia Key Art

Legends of Starkadia Logo

Doom Turtle Logo

Be ready to dive into a fun new RPG adventure!

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doom Turtle announces development of their newest title, Legends of Starkadia.

Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2618160/Legends_of_Starkadia/

Legends of Starkadia is a quirky turn-based RPG full of action-packed adventure inspired by the likes of EarthBound, Chrono Trigger, Undertale, Paper Mario, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Goonies, and Guardians of the Galaxy.


When one bored Earthling teen is accidentally teleported to the far flung Starkadian Empire, he lands face first in the middle of an interdimensional battle between good and evil, with the fate of the universe at stake! Now it’s up to him and a ragtag bunch of misfits to defeat the shadowy, extradimensional armies of the Empire and become the heroes the system needs.

Features:
• Strategic turn-based combat with quick time events
• A deeply rich and engaging story
• 12 quirky characters to collect and play as, each with their own unique attributes and skills
• A sprawling universe with over 9 planets to explore

Links
Website: https://www.doomturtle.ca/


About Doom Turtle
Doom Turtle is a small independent game developer from London, Ontario, Canada with a focus and passion on making exciting and engaging experiences for PC and console.
Their first title, Ember Knights has received both commercial and critical success and while half the studio is working hard on 2.0 and future DLC, the other half has been hard at work on Legends of Starkadia.

Brad Evans
Doom Turtle
brad@doomturtle.ca
First Look Teaser Trailer

