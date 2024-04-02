02 April 2024

About the meeting with the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly

On April 2, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov met with Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Reinhold Lopatka.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction that recently cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in key areas such as energy security, transport connectivity and environmental safety has been characterized by increasing dynamics.

The parties agreed that effective contacts between Turkmenistan and such OSCE institutions as the Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities, the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and others have significantly intensified.

Speaking about the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy, the parties discussed key areas, as well as prospects for interaction between the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their intention to continue the positive practice of jointly holding thematic seminars and conferences in our country in order to stimulate inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchange of views with international experts.