Crozier Named One of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for Second Consecutive Year

Collingwood, ON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry, has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers for 2024, presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., for the second year in a row.

“It is a privilege to once again be named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers,” said Nick Mocan, President, Crozier. “As Crozier celebrates its 20th anniversary year delivering excellence in land development services, this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to growing careers and cultivating an industry-leading, collaborative workplace."

Now in its 11th year, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies.

“What’s remarkable about the employers on this year’s list is how quickly and effectively they’ve worked to create rewards and other programs developed from employee input,” said Kristina Leung, managing editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. “SMEs have enviable levels of customization, flexibility and speed-of-implementation that are difficult for larger employers to match.”

Moving the Dial: Building an Award-Winning Culture and Careers from the Ground Up

Crozier’s tailored and collaborative approach to creating employee programs has led to the development of standout company workplace initiatives and policies including:

Lifelong Learning Assistance Program to support employees’ experience through personal and professional development. The program provides financial support to employees pursuing training courses or continued education including advanced degree support of up to $5,000 per calendar year

Progressive and flexible health and wellness benefit programs for employees and their families

First-Time Home Buyers’ Assistance Program, an industry-leading program which offers a contribution of up to $20,000 per employee to help fund the down payment on the purchase of their first home

Maternity and Parental Leave Top-Up Program which provides parents an 80% salary top-up to assist employees while they grow their families

Dynamic Workplace Practice, a formalized program created based on employee feedback, which offers flexible hours and work locations including in-office, hybrid and remote options

“At Crozier, we’ve moved beyond one-size-fits-all solutions, focusing instead on innovative, customized programs that offer real flexibility and support to our team members throughout their careers,” said Janet Hughes, Director, Human Resources, Crozier. “We are committed to not just understanding the unique needs of our employees but actively responding to them. This approach has been at the heart of our efforts to create an engaging and productive workplace across all of our offices.”

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier’s growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, utility infrastructure, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, with offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expand its office presence geographically. To learn more, visit cfcrozier.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada’s largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation’s best employers are offering.

