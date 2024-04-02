Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ Anti-Aging Expert and NYT Bestselling Author Michael F. Roizen, MD, to Present Promising Pre-Clinical Data for Age-Reversal Drug Telomir-1 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2024

Telomir’s pre-clinical studies demonstrate its lead development product, Telomir-1, elongates telomere caps on human normal embryonic fibroblast cells by stimulating the enzyme telomerase

New York Times article supports belief that telomere shortening reduces longevity

BALTIMORE, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially address age-related conditions, today announced that anti-aging expert and New York Times bestselling author Michael F. Roizen, MD, will present promising pre-clinical research on Telomir-1 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2024. Dr. Roizen serves as Telomir’s special advisor on age reversal.

Telomir’s pre-clinical research supports its belief that enlongating telomeres, which are repetitive DNA sequences at the end of chromosomes that protect chromosomes from becoming frayed or tangled, could stimulate stem cell renewal and provide a treatment for age-related conditions like osteoarthritis.

The search for treatments to combat the diseases of aging has increasingly become the focus of many medical professionals and, more recently, society in general. In a March 20, 2024, article titled “Why Do We Age?”, The New York Times reported, “as we age, telomere shortening becomes a problem, particularly in stem cells, which the body uses to replenish skin, blood and other tissue.” Telomir believes that its lead development product, Telomir-1, may elongate telomeres which could reverse age-related conditions.

“Our event at the National Press Club will provide us with an opportunity to share Telomir-1’s potential with the public on a national stage,” stated Chris Chapman, MD, co-founder, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Telomir Pharmaceuticals. “As part of the event, we will showcase our pre-clinical data which we believe demonstrates that Telomir-1 may potentially treat age-related conditions and prolong human life.”

“Having recently shared our pre-clinical results with our peers at several longevity conferences, we believe that the opportunity to share our data with the public at this juncture is very important,” said Dr. Roizen. “Telomir-1’s results thus far have been extremely encouraging and, by presenting the data at this event, we are confident that the findings will be of interest to the entire longevity community. As Telomir continues to uncover new and promising data through our pre-clinical work, we remain committed to sharing our data publicly. I believe that the work that Telomir is undertaking to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 may finally provide an answer to the fight against diseases of aging.”

To be added to the Telomir Pharmaceuticals email distribution list, please email telomir@kcsa.com with TELO in the subject line.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA’s protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir’s goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosones are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s management related thereto contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Telomir’s technologies potential in treating or reversing age-related conditions and Telomir-1’s ability to result in an individual’s ability to repair oneself by using Telomir-1. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company’s control) that could cause actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the pre-clinical data and the Company’s presentation at the National Press Club as discussed herein) to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC at www.sec.gov and the Company’s website at https://ir.telomirpharma.com . Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

For further information, please contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

telomir@kcsa.com