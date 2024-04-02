CenterSquare Investment Management Invests in Aligned Data Centers

Strategic Investment with Macquarie Asset Management Will Bolster Aligned’s Growth and Expansion Initiatives

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenterSquare Investment Management (CenterSquare) today announced an equity investment in Aligned Data Centers (Aligned), one of the largest and fastest growing private data center developers in the Americas. The investment was facilitated through CenterSquare's strategic partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, whose managed funds hold a majority stake in Aligned Data Centers.



"We look forward to partnering with Aligned, a well-regarded operator and developer of data centers, satisfying the robust demand being driven by the escalating adoption of cloud technology and the burgeoning AI wave,” said Chad Burkhardt, Managing Director of Strategic Capital at CenterSquare Investment Management.

Aligned is led by a seasoned management team of experts with deep industry knowledge, averaging over 20 years of experience. Their expansive platform, bolstered through strategic investments and acquisitions, will harness this funding to support Aligned's expanding portfolio of cutting-edge, sustainable data center facilities aimed at meeting surging demand for innovative digital infrastructure solutions.

“CenterSquare's investment is a tremendous validation of our vision and growth strategy,” said Andrew Schaap, Chief Executive Officer of Aligned. “The investment further propels Aligned's expansion, enabling the development of next-generation data center infrastructure to support the surge of AI and hyperscale computing.”

About CenterSquare:

Founded in 1987, CenterSquare Investment Management is an independent, employee-owned real asset manager focused on listed real estate, private equity real estate and private real estate debt. As a trusted fiduciary, our success is firmly rooted in aligning our interests with those of our clients, partners and employees. CenterSquare is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore. With $13 billion in assets under management (December 2023), CenterSquare and its affiliates are proud to manage investments on behalf of some of the world’s most well-known institutional and private investors.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water, and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

