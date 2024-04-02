Inozyme Pharma to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
BOSTON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“the Company” or “Inozyme”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced that Doug Treco, Ph.D., the company’s chief executive officer and chairman of the board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 from 10:15-10:55 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Inozyme’s website under events, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. Inozyme is developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency, ABCC6 Deficiency and calciphylaxis.

Contacts

Investors:
Inozyme Pharma
Stefan Riley, Senior Director of IR and Corporate Communications
(857) 330-8871
stefan.riley@inozyme.com

Media:
SmithSolve
Matt Pera
(973) 886-9150
matt.pera@smithsolve.com


