Nexalin Technology Announces the Appointment of Government Affairs Veteran William A. Hudson, Jr. to Military & Government Advisory Board

HOUSTON, TEXAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW), today announced the appointment of former Acting General Counsel to the Department of Veterans Affairs, William (“Bill”) A. Hudson, Jr., to the Company’s Military & Government Advisory Board (“Advisory Board”). Nexalin’s Advisory Board provides strategic advice and counsel to support the Company’s advancement of its non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation devices in U.S. military and government agencies.

Mr. Hudson is a partner in Tully Rinckey PLLC’s Washington, D.C. office where he focuses his practice on military, security clearance, and federal employment law. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Hudson was the president and CEO of Hudson Consulting, a firm focused on providing counsel to private industry in forming effective partnerships with governmental and non-governmental agencies and businesses and crafting innovative outreach strategies for the successful advancement of legislation and policy initiatives.

Mr. Hudson served as the Acting General Counsel to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from November 10, 2019, to January 20, 2021. As the Chief Legal Officer of the Department and Legal Advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, he oversaw and coordinated the work of the Office of the General Counsel (OGC) Central Office Law Groups, OGC’s District Chief Counsel Offices, and OGC’s National Practice Groups, which provide legal services in areas encompassing all of VA’s Veterans’ programs, personnel, torts, and general law subject matters. Prior to joining VA, Mr. Hudson served the Department of Defense (DoD) as Senior Counsel and Director, Congressional Investigations, Office of General Counsel. He previously served twice at DoD in the Office of General Counsel as Acting Deputy General Counsel (Legislation). Mr. Hudson is a recipient of the Department of Veterans Affairs Exceptional Service Award and a five-time recipient of the Secretary of Defense’s Award for Exceptional Civilian Service.

Mr. Hudson retired from the United States Army in 2010 as a Colonel with over 27 years of active service. He has a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College; a Master of Laws from the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School; a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law; and a Bachelor of Arts from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He is also a graduate from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology stated, “We are honored to welcome Col. Bill Hudson to the Military & Government Advisory Board. Having held senior roles within the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense, Bill brings spectacular credentials and experience in navigating these complex agencies. He also has extensive experience in forming public-private partnerships, as well as deep relationships at all levels of government, which should be invaluable as we pursue collaborations with various government agencies. We look forward to leveraging his unique skill set to bring our new and drug-free therapy to active military personnel, veterans and others suffering from the devastating effects of PTSD, TBI (traumatic brain injury), anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other targeted indications.”

Mr. Hudson stated, “I am honored to support Nexalin in its mission to provide effective, drug-free treatment alternatives to patients with various mental health conditions that are often debilitating. I particularly look forward to helping advance the commercialization of the technology in order to improve healthcare outcomes for America’s veterans who have honorably served our nation and deserve the best treatments available. Given the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the efficacy and potential of Nexalin's new advanced 15 mA waveform, I truly believe this technology holds enormous promise and I look forward to leveraging my expertise as well as my network to bring new hope to these patients.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative and unique neurostimulation products to combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexilin’s non-invasive products are undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp (mA) neurostimulation device was recently approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of insomnia and depression. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

