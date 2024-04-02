SOVA to Present at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research on April 10

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOVA, an advisory and development company focused on next generation solutions harnessing data, machine learning and AI, with locations in Milwaukee, New York and San Francisco, announced today that Dave Greenfield, Chief Product Officer, will present live at the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 10, 2024.



DATE: April 10

TIME: 9:30am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email conferences@watertowerresearch.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About SOVA

SOVA is an end-to-end AI Innovation company encompassing the full-lifecycle from advisory, to researching, architecting, engineering and rolling out impact oriented AI-enabled solutions across the value chain. Committed to ensuring successful outcomes, high usability, adoption and delight, the heart of our operation starts with holistic AI implementation that drives process innovation and optimization — designed to integrate seamlessly with, and augment, effective existing applications. Led by a diverse team of experts in technology, design, and marketing, SOVA is dedicated to shaping a future where AI is a meaningful collaborator that enhances human creativity and efficiency. No matter where you are on the AI journey, SOVA’s mission is to help you thrive. Start here. Go Anywhere. For more information, visit letsgosova.com or contact hello@letsgosova.com

About Water Tower Research, LLC

WTR is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundations of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

SOVA

Sam Sova

CEO

(414) 699.3667

sam@letsgosova.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Water Tower Research

Tim Regan

Chief Revenue Officer

(978) 505-2478

conferences@watertowerresearch.com



