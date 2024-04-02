Specialty Medical Chairs Market Updates : Projected to Surpass USD 7.9 billion by 2031

Specialty Medical Chairs Market - Infographics - AMR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, titled, "Specialty Medical Chairs Market by Product (Treatment Chair, Examination Chair, Rehabilitation Chair), by Type (Electric chairs, Manual chairs), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031." According to the report, the global specialty medical chairs industry generated $4.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global specialty medical chairs market is experiencing growth driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, heightened investments in research and development by pharmaceutical firms, and a surge in surgical procedures for ophthalmic, dental, and ENT disorders. However, the market growth is hindered by the high cost of specialty medical chairs. Conversely, new opportunities are emerging due to the rise in the incidence of gynecologic diseases among women, leading to an increased demand for gynecologic examination chairs for pregnant women, particularly in emerging economies.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the treatment chair segment emerged as the top contributor to the global specialty medical chairs market, accounting for over two-fifths of the market share. It is anticipated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period, exhibiting the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and the rising number of visits to dental clinics. Additionally, the research encompasses an analysis of other segments such as examination chairs and rehabilitation chairs.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the electric chairs segment claimed the largest market share in the global specialty medical chairs market, representing nearly three-fifths of the total market share. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with an estimated highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic chairs and the growing awareness regarding their usage. Additionally, the segment benefits from safety features such as actuators that secure the chair during sudden power loss, preventing accidents. The report also includes an analysis of the manual chairs segment.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒖𝒆 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the hospitals segment dominated the global specialty medical chairs market, capturing nearly half of the market share. This segment is expected to maintain its significant contribution throughout the forecast period, with an estimated fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing number of hospitals is driving the demand for specialty medical chairs, including birthing chairs, dialysis chairs, and rehabilitation chairs, tailored to specific healthcare needs. The report also examines other segments such as clinics and others.

𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, North America commanded the largest market share, constituting approximately two-fifths of the global specialty medical chairs market, and is poised to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is driven by the widespread adoption of technologically-advanced specialty medical chairs, the proliferation of private clinics and hospitals fueled by increased healthcare expenditure, and the strong presence of key market players. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is attributed to the enhancements in medical infrastructure, particularly in countries like India, which have spurred the demand for specialty medical chairs.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

A-Dec, Inc.

Craftsmen Contour Equipment Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentalez, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Diplomat Dental

Henry Schein

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

XO Care A/S