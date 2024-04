Genetic Technologies’ Digital Strategy Ignites Significant Traction in US Market

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease, is pleased to report the company’s new digital strategy, led by the company’s recently appointed strategic advisor, Dr. Malcolm Bohm, is having a significant positive impact across all facets of GTG’s social media platforms.



The various analytical markers all showed uplifts, in some cases there was an increase of over 500%.

Consumer reach is up 56.3%

Content Interactions up 503%

Engagement and content views up 175%

More than 2,000 fans have joined our page in the last 7 days

Website link clicks up 50.8%



Digital strategies, such as GTG’s approach, are leveraging the growing awareness of the importance and utility of understanding a person’s individual risk of developing a range of diseases. Know your risk and you and your doctor can take steps to diagnose disease early significantly improving health outcomes.

GTG predicts a significant surge in the adoption of risk assessment tests, driven by both patients and doctors. The company sees its geneType digital strategy as spearheading a transformative shift from "sickcare" to genuine "healthcare". This transformation is echoed by leading breast specialist, Dr. Nicole Yap, who emphasizes the importance of early detection in breast cancer. Dr. Yap's sentiments are reinforced by the Australian Breast Care Centre, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer risk assessment.

GTG's approach has garnered substantial interest, evident in the increasing number of healthcare professionals referring patients to their services. Monthly, the company receives commercial samples from new providers across Australia and the US, indicating a growing clinician referral base. In the US, GTG regularly receives samples from over 10 states, with new providers joining each month.

“If you knew you are at moderate to high risk of up to seven potentially fatal cancers, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation or type II diabetes you should be very highly motivated to find ways to reduce your risk and prevent disease,” said GTG’s CEO Simon Morriss.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. As forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings with the ASX in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.