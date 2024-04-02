Responsible Gambling Council Applauds $9 million Government investment in Online Gambling Prevention Education to Promote Responsible Play in Ontario

Toronto, ON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, during the Responsible Gambling Council’s (RGC) annual Discovery Conference, the Ontario Government announced a historic investment of $9 million in funding through the Responsible Internet Gambling Fund (RIGF).

This three-year investment into the RIGF is a monumental moment for RGC and a clear demonstration of Ontario’s leadership in online gambling safety and consumer protection. This increased funding will allow RGC to further enhance its consumer education campaigns, expand community outreach programming, and build partnerships with local community groups to deliver its message to more Ontarians.

“Ontario has long been a champion for responsible gambling and this investment into prevention education and programming and today’s announcement is a game-changer,” said Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council. “This clearly demonstrates Ontario is the Canadian leader in promoting responsible play, minimizing harm and creating a strong, sustainable online gambling market,” she added.

The RIGF will help ensure a holistic consumer education and prevention strategy is in place and that information and resources are available to better support all those at risk of experiencing harm through gambling.

“We applaud and thank the Ontario government for this welcome and historic investment into responsible play,” concluded White. “We know online gambling comes with unique risks and this funding will have a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of so many Ontarians by providing them with the resources and programming to help keep them safe and build a culture of responsible play in this new environment.”

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public. If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling there are resources to support you. Visit ResponsibleGambling.org to learn more.

