Enphase Energy Launches IQ8P Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in France and Spain

FREMONT, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it has started shipping IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, in France and Spain to support newer, high-powered solar modules.



IQ8P Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The newly available IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters available to date from Enphase. The product features a peak output power of 480 W and is designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in France and Spain come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase’s IQ8P Microinverters are a perfect fit for the latest high-powered solar energy systems in France,” said Julien Vouriot, general manager at Solair' Forez, an installer of Enphase products in France. “The new product allows homeowners to get the most out of their investment.”

“Our customers are increasingly prioritizing energy resilience and independence,” said Ariel Pazos, managing director at AV Solar (TAC S.L.), an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “The IQ8P-powered Enphase Energy System is an all-in-one solution that helps give our customers complete confidence in their investment.”

In addition to the IQ® Microinverters, the Enphase® Energy System™ in France and Spain also includes IQ® Batteries (see French and Spanish versions), offering an all-in-one solution that allows homeowners to store their energy for later use and avoid relying on expensive energy from the grid. The IQ® Combiner 3P (see French and Spanish versions) consolidates interconnection equipment into a single enclosure and streamlines solar and storage installations by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution that includes the IQ® Gateway Metered, two IQ® Relays, a communications kit, and additional accessories. It can also connect the entire system to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connection to the Enphase® App monitoring platform.

“Enphase has developed a new, high-performance IQ8P Microinverter with two key benefits for our customers - fire-safe installations and reliability,” said Mickaël Garcia, general manager at NRJ Ingénierie, an installer of Enphase products in France. “Enphase also remains committed to providing the software systems needed for easy installation, integration, and optimization. Equipped with the right hardware and software, we’re scaling deployments of the Enphase Energy System across the country.”

“From sustainability to safety, Enphase’s microinverter-powered energy system continues to raise the industry standard,” said Miguel Alfaro, operations manager at Atersol Soluciones y Aplicaciones Renovables, an installer of Enphase products in Spain. “The new IQ8P Microinverter raises the industry standard once again, unlocking maximized energy harvest to better power Spanish homes and businesses with clean, abundant power.”

“The launch of the IQ8P Microinverter in France and Spain underscores Enphase's commitment to expanding access to the best technology solutions for each market,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of European sales at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to provide installers across France and Spain with state-of-the-art technology that enables them to bring more solar to more people.”

For more information about IQ8P Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website for France and Spain .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 73 million microinverters, and approximately 4.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2024 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products in France and Spain. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

