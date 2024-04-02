authID Announces Key Customer Launches in Q1
DENVER, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced several new client deployments during the first quarter of 2024, driving greater customer satisfaction, and increased quarterly revenue for authID.
With adversarial generative AI increasing the effectiveness and frequency of social engineering fraud, deepfakes, and ransomware attacks, it is critical for the digital economy to verify users, especially privileged users whose accounts are the most dangerous in the wrong hands, and to verify them early and often. To that end, authID worked closely with several recently signed direct customers, including a lending fintech company, a digital wallet provider, and a social commerce innovator to launch authID’s biometric identity proofing and verification services. The Company also onboarded additional customers through authID’s channel partners, who represent force multipliers in the market.
“authID continues to generate strong momentum with the completed implementations of new customers in the first quarter, thus enabling us to recognize revenue from those contracts,” said authID CEO Rhon Daguro. “Our team is also working diligently to launch additional customers live that were booked in 2023. Following the hard work done last year to turn authID around, 2024 is the year we expect to establish stable revenue growth and build our pathway to success.”
These recently launched customers turned to authID for best-in-class biometric expertise to protect their corporate data, employees, and consumers by “knowing who’s behind the device.” Through the integration of authID’s patented identity platform, these organizations streamlined day zero onboarding with greater accuracy and operational efficiency. By providing an enhanced user experience, enterprises accelerate enrollment, reduce the risk of abandonment, and accordingly enhance their revenue.
“A key authID value proposition is our frictionless user experience, for both workforce and consumers. Digital identity verification and authentication must be user-friendly so that consumers don’t take their business elsewhere, and employees quickly adopt corporate security standards,” said Daguro. “Our biometric identity platform delivers speed and accuracy, processing captured images, and identifying them as legitimate or, when necessary, fraudulent, all within a market-leading 700 milliseconds. authID protects the burgeoning digital economy against today’s rampant cyberattacks, providing our clients the confidence that user authentications are proper and precise, and completed in record time.”
Daguro added, “We also value our relationships with our channel partners. They speed up our entry into the verticals they service, and introduce us into their target markets, thereby increasing the breadth of our opportunities. These business and technology partners are subject matter experts in their own fields and have carefully selected authID’s platform and products to broaden their support of their customers. In return, we give them the best service and sales support possible, which ultimately benefits our mutual customers.”
“You can say there are two major use cases, workforce and consumers,” Daguro said in conclusion. “We help our customers onboard legitimate consumers more efficiently, which eliminates fraud and shortens their own time to revenue. For workforce, we help our customers get their employees productive more quickly and ensure the integrity of their identities to protect their corporate assets from well-orchestrated phishing and deep fake attacks targeting their systems.”
Any organization wishing to create a superior user experience while streamlining their onboarding process and safeguarding against fraud is encouraged to Contact us.
About authID
authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device” for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity, eliminating any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience – delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today’s digital ecosystems. For more information, go to www.authID.ai.
