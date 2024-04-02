Bionano Announces 9 Poster Presentations and Introduces New High Throughput Stratys™ System at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Nine scientific posters will illustrate the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) in cancer research areas including hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and applications in cell and gene therapy, cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control



SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 with a broad range of content covering the utility of OGM for cell bioprocessing quality control, solid tumor and hematological malignancy cancer research. AACR’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in cancer science and medicine. The AACR conference will be held April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Bionano will introduce its new Stratys™ system, which offers higher throughput and improved sample flexibility, to the cancer research community at the conference. The Company will also preview VIA™ 7.1 software, an upcoming advancement to its software for visualization, interpretation and reporting of OGM, NGS, and microarray data. VIA 7.1 includes new and improved capabilities for cancer research, including automated detection and interpretation of aneuploidies at a 5% variant allele fraction, providing researchers with greater insights into tumor initiation, progression and treatment resistance. The software also features quality scores for SV detection, enhanced visualization for accurate interpretation of complex datasets with VIA Circos plots, and streamlined, customizable reporting options.

Nine scientific poster presentations will illustrate OGM’s utility for cancer research in areas including solid tumors, hematological malignancies, as well as applications in cell and gene therapy and cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control.

Poster presentations on OGM include:

Number Title Authors Presented 336/24 Genome Integrity Assessment by Optical Genome Mapping for Cell Manufacturing/Bioprocessing Applications Pang A. April 7, 2024

1:30- 5:00 PM PT

Section 14

2271/12 Conservation and Faithful Representation of Circular Extrachromosomal DNA in Orthotopic Patient-Derived Medulloblastoma Xenografts Kenkre R. April 8, 2024

9:00 AM- 12:30 PM PT

Section 35 2337/15 Accelerated Optical Genome Mapping Analysis with Stratys-Compute and Guided Assembly Senol Cali D. April 8, 2024

9:00 AM- 12:30 PM PT

Section 37 2012/28 Extrachromosomal DNA Promotes Drug Resistance in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Cells Vorberg T. April 8, 2024

9:00 AM- 12:30 PM PT

Section 26 3492/14 Comprehensive Analysis of Hematological Malignancies with Optical Genome Mapping and Bionano VIA™ Software Wisotsky J. April 8, 2024

1:30- 5:00 PM PT

Section 34

2860/16 High-Resolution Mapping of Oncogenic Structural Changes in Osteosarcoma Clugston A.S. April 8, 2024

1:30- 5:00 PM PT

Section 11

3551/11 Continued Analysis of Extensive Data Towards Genome in a Bottle Benchmarks for a New Tumor Normal Pair Wagner J. April 8, 2024

1:30- 5:00 PM PT

Section 36 4895/20 Optical Genome Mapping Analysis Across Multiple Solid Tumor Types in Bionano VIA™ Software Al-Saffar S. April 9, 2024

9:00 AM- 12:30 PM PT

Section 35 6257/27 Genome Wide, High-Throughput, High-Resolution Structural Variation Detection at Low Variant Allele Fraction for Oncology Samples Hastie A. April 9, 2024

1:30- 5:00 PM PT

Section 37



“We are excited to participate in AACR’s annual meeting, where data that will be shared will point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and solid tumors and highlight progress toward our goal of making OGM an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers. We believe cancer is a disease of structural variation and that OGM and VIA, our software solution which has added features for cancer research and analysis, have the potential to make an impact in the fight against cancer,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for cancer research including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; OGM’s utility for applications in cell and gene therapy, cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control; the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at AACR’s annual 2024 meeting; the growth and adoption of OGM for use in cancer research or applications in cell and gene therapy, cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control; the ability and utility of our Stratys system and VIA 7.1 software to drive market adoption of OGM and to be useful for the automated detection and interpretation of aneuploidies and drive greater insights into tumor initiation, progression and treatment resistance. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the global pandemics, bank failures, interest rate changes, supply disruptions, and the ongoing conflicts in the Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Hamas, and related sanctions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; the failure of OGM to be used or to prove useful for cancer research including hematological malignancies and solid tumor; the failure of OGM to be used or prove useful for applications in cell and gene therapy, cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control; the failure of researchers to adopt OGM for cancer research including hematological malignancies and solid tumor; the failure of customers to adopt OGM applications in cell and gene therapy, cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control; the failure of our Stratys system and VIA 7.1 software to drive market adoption of OGM and to be useful for the automated detection and interpretation of aneuploidies and drive greater insights into tumor initiation, progression and treatment resistance; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AACR’s annual 2024 meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AACR’s annual 2024 meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

