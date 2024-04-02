Submit Release
DMC Global Issues Annual Letter to Stakeholders

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today published its Annual Letter to Stakeholders from President and CEO Michael Kuta. The letter is available HERE, or under “Company Info” on the INVESTORS page of DMC’s website.

About DMC Global
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


