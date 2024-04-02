OncoC4 Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Heather A. Wakelee, MD, FASCO

Dr. Wakelee is a world-renowned expert in the research and treatment of lung cancer

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoC4, Inc. (“OncoC4”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines for cancer, today announced the appointment of thoracic medical oncologist Heather A. Wakelee, MD, FASCO to the OncoC4 Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) made up of distinguished scientists, industry experts, and key opinion leaders in oncology and immunotherapy. Dr. Wakelee, currently a Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University, and Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute, brings over 20 years of experience in clinical strategy.

“We are honored to welcome Heather to the OncoC4 SAB, an international expert with decades of leadership experience in the treatment of lung cancer,” said Yang Liu, PhD, Co-Founder, CEO and CSO of OncoC4. “Her research and clinical understanding in thoracic oncology will provide invaluable guidance as we advance multiple clinical products, including gotistobart, a late-stage next-generation CTLA-4 inhibitor for immunotherapy-resistant non-small cell lung cancer.”

Dr. Wakelee added, "OncoC4 is developing novel immunotherapies targeting CTLA-4 and CD24 to break cancer resistance. By leveraging universal pathways, OncoC4 has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for many common and aggressive cancers with high unmet needs. I am excited to join the OncoC4 SAB at this important stage, and partner with the team to help shape the clinical development of their innovative clinical and preclinical pipeline.”

Heather A. Wakelee, MD, FASCO brings over 20 years of clinical experience specializing in the treatment of lung cancer, thymoma, and mesothelioma. Currently she serves as Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute and is the Division Chief of Medical Oncology. She was the President of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and is active in several national and international organizations related to lung cancer and thymoma. She remains actively engaged in lung cancer and thymoma clinical trials, translational work and population sciences used to explore these diseases. She is the Principal Investigator on numerous clinical trials and has held advisory board roles with multiple international pharmaceutical companies. Dr. Wakelee is a board-certified physician in medical oncology. She completed a fellowship in oncology and a residency in internal medicine at Stanford University. She holds a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University in Molecular Biology.

OncoC4’s SAB, made up of transformative leaders in cancer and immunology include:

Michael Caligiuri, MD (Chair) – President, City of Hope Medical Center An international leader in hematology and oncology and Fellow of the National Academy of Medicine who also served as President of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

– President, City of Hope Medical Center Lieping Chen, PhD – Endowed Professor, Yale University Fellow of the National Academy of Science (NAS) whose discovery of B7H1/PD-L1 ushered in a new era in patient care of cancer

– Endowed Professor, Yale University Jeffrey S Weber, MD PhD – Deputy Director, New York University Cancer Fellow of the AACR Academy who performed the first randomized studies that unequivocally demonstrated the power of immunotherapy to treat cancer

– Deputy Director, New York University Cancer Kunliang Guan , PhD – Emeritus Professor, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) OncoC4 co-founder who was awarded the John D. and Catherine D. MacArthur Fellowship for his pioneering contributions in key cancer biology pathways

, PhD – Emeritus Professor, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Kun He, PhD – President R&G, US Master statistician responsible for overseeing the final statistical review of pivotal studies during his time at the Food and Drug Agency (FDA)

– President R&G, US Heather A. Wakelee, MD, FASCO – Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University, and Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute Past President of the IASLC and global expert in the clinical treatment of thoracic malignancies



– Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Oncology at Stanford University, and Deputy Director of the Stanford Cancer Institute

About OncoC4

Based in Rockville, Maryland, OncoC4 is a privately held, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel biologics for the potential treatment of cancer. Its most advanced program is BNT316/ONC392 (gotistobart), a Phase 3, next generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody that is designed to allow CTLA-4 to recycle and maintain its protective function against autoimmune diseases while enhancing anti-tumor activity at the same time. In addition, OncoC4 has two first-in-class clinical stage siglec 10 programs, including AI071, a Phase 2 ready siglec 10 agonist designed for difficult to treat immune related adverse events, and ONC841, a Phase 1 ready siglec 10 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoC4’s portfolio also includes preclinical programs targeting the CD24 cancer immune evasion pathway.

More information: www.oncoc4.com.

