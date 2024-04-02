Cleveland Cavaliers Select Dayforce to Lead Workforce Transformation

NBA team adopts Dayforce to help streamline payroll, benefits, workforce management, and more

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the Cleveland Cavaliers have chosen Dayforce to help drive simplicity, collaboration, and workforce modernization at scale. With Dayforce, the Cavaliers will accelerate their journey as an innovation leader by harnessing one holistic platform for payroll, benefits administration, workforce management, onboarding, recruiting, and compensation management.



The partnership between the Cavaliers and Dayforce was driven by a desire to enhance the workplace experience for their team members through modern HCM technology. The Cavaliers consolidated their disparate systems for time, pay, and workforce management into the unified, all-in-one Dayforce platform. This has led to significant improvements in efficiency, notably in reducing manual tasks and eliminating paper-based processes.

“We're always exploring innovative ways to advance our business, and our partnership with Dayforce is a strategic step towards supporting our team members while future-proofing our organization for long-term success,” said Alberta Lee, Senior Vice President People and Culture, Cleveland Cavaliers. “Simplicity is genius, and having one integrated system – from hire to retire – was key to drive efficiencies and connectivity across our organization. With Dayforce, we feel equipped to win now and in the future.”

The Cavaliers further enhanced the employee experience by providing their teams with always-on connectivity to work – when they need it most – through the Dayforce platform’s award-winning mobile application. This empowers team members to manage their work life from anywhere, at any time, on the device of their choice.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers join a community of strong sports brands who are leaning on Dayforce to help grow their teams and their business,” said Steve Holdridge, President, Customer and Revenue Operations at Dayforce, Inc. “The automation and flexibility of the Dayforce platform will help the Cavaliers streamline efficiencies and deliver a best-in-class employee experience.”

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com .

ABOUT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2016 NBA Champions and the 2007, 2015-2018 Eastern Conference champions. The team plays and operates Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group. The Group also includes the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts.

The Cavaliers are frequently recognized for their extensive community support and engagement programs and contributions, workplace diversity and inclusion leadership, and an on-going economic impact that now registers in the billions of dollars locally. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert and his Family of Companies have now invested over $1.6 billion in Cleveland. Gilbert is also Founder and Chairman of Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, and Founder and Chairman of ROCK, the For-More-Than-Profit Family Office for the Gilberts and their Family of Companies. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

Dayforce Media Contact:

Patrick Allen

(647) 417-2208

Patrick.Allen@dayforce.com