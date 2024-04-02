Back by Popular Demand Herr’s Limited-Edition Sandwi-chips Line Returns

The Perfect Crunch for Your Sandwich - Line Features Four Flavors Including a Wawa-Exclusive Spicy Pickle

Nottingham, PA, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania-based Herr’s Inc. is delighted to announce the return of its limited-edition chip line, Sandwi-chips; available in stores now. Back by popular demand, Sandwi-chips, expertly crafted with Herr’s signature flavor expertise, feature bold condiment flavors and a hearty crunch that perfectly complements your favorite sandwiches.

Featuring four varieties, including the iconic trio of Ketchup, Mustard, and Sweet Onion, along with the highly sought-after Spicy Pickle flavor, exclusive to select Wawa locations, this lineup promises to add a whole new dimension of flavor to your favorite sandwiches.

"Our decision to bring back Sandwi-chips was driven by the incredible response from our customers," said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr’s. "We've witnessed generations embracing the tradition of adding chips to sandwiches, especially during the warmer months. With Sandwi-chips, we're proud to offer a bold and crunchy chip that perfectly complements sandwiches."

Sandwi-chips boast an extra-bold flavor profile that surpasses traditional condiments, while their hearty crunch stands up against other sandwich toppings. Available for a limited time of twelve weeks beginning in April, Sandwi-chips are the ideal companion for picnics, barbecues, pool parties, and beach outings.

Shoppers can find Herr’s Ketchup, Mustard, and Sweet Onion Sandwi-chips at retailers where Herr's is available today, with the Spicy Pickle flavor only available at Wawa stores.

Don't miss out on the return of Sandwi-chips, the ultimate sandwich companion that's back by popular demand. Grab a bag today and add an extra crunch to your favorite sandwiches! Plus, explore creative ways to incorporate these flavorful chips into your culinary creations by visiting herrs.com/recipes for recipe inspiration.

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. To learn more, please visit www.herrs.com.

