Frontline Education Named Finalist in Multiple Categories for 2024 SIIA CODiE Awards

Malvern, Pa., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that its solutions have been selected as finalists in two categories for the 39th annual Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, renowned as the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program, recognize the most innovative and impactful products in the education technology sector. Frontline’s solutions were chosen as finalists by expert reviewers, highlighting their excellence and contribution to advancing education technology.

Frontline’s products selected as finalists include:

Frontline Human Capital Management: a comprehensive solution designed to streamline and optimize human resources processes in K-12 education. It helps administrators manage personnel data, recruit and onboard employees, track certifications and credentials, and facilitate strategic workforce planning.

Frontline School Health Management: a specialized platform that supports health services in schools. It enables school nurses and health staff to manage student health records, track medical treatments and medications, coordinate healthcare services, and support compliance with health regulations.

Frontline Professional Growth: an innovative tool, part of the Frontline HCM suite, that facilitates professional development and growth for educators. It offers personalized learning plans, tracks progress toward professional goals, provides access to training resources and courses, and fosters collaboration among educators to enhance teaching practices.

These products were finalists in the Best Emerging Technology Solution for Administrators category. Additionally, Frontline Human Capital Management and Frontline School Health Management were selected as finalists in the Best Administrative Solution category.

"We are honored to be named finalists in multiple categories for the prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards," said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education. "At Frontline, our focus is on continuous innovation to support K-12 leaders through result-driven technology and comprehensive solutions. Our goal is to provide software and services that empower them to optimize district operations, allowing them more time to focus on the success and well-being of their students and staff."

Frontline Education congratulates all the finalists and expresses gratitude to the SIIA and industry experts for recognizing the innovation and impact of education technology solutions.

This recognition not only marks the third consecutive year that CODiE has selected Frontline HCM as an innovative EdTech tool but also celebrates its win in the previous year, as well as School Health Management’s three year run as one of Tech & Learning’s “Best of” program, solidifying Frontline's ongoing commitment to excellence in education technology.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

