TransUnion and MRI-Simmons Collaborate to Enable Addressability throughout the Advertising Ecosystem

CHICAGO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced a partnership with MRI-Simmons, a leading provider of insights on the American consumer. As two leading data and technology companies, this collaboration will benefit clients with improved actionability across the addressable marketing ecosystem.

MRI-Simmons data can now be layered on to the TransUnion identity spine, enhancing MRI-Simmons' 60,000 consumer variables for data enrichment and activation. Additionally, MRI-Simmons’ audiences are now available in TransUnion’s TruAudience® Data Marketplace, enabling advertisers and publishers to reach precisely defined audiences in 80 million streaming households.

Powered by a probabilistic and address-based sampling methodology, MRI-Simmons’ single-source consumer dataset provides a nationally representative and culturally diverse view of Americans that is an essential asset for brands and their agencies.



"Our partnership with TransUnion simplifies how clients and partners can drive successful outcomes using consumer data," said Josh Pisano, SVP of Business Development and Product Strategy at MRI-Simmons. "By leveraging TransUnion’s graph, we can increase data interoperability without sacrificing the quality of our consumer signals."

“We work closely with both TransUnion and MRI-Simmons, so we are excited to see two powerful consumer insights providers come together to promote addressability at scale,” added Brian Lin, SVP, Product Management Ad Sales at TelevisaUnivision. “This partnership will help fuel simpler data activation for publishers and our advertisers—which is exactly what we need in today’s complex advertising ecosystem.”

TruAudience marketing solutions combine the expansive consumer data, advanced identity resolution, audience building, and targeting capabilities of TransUnion and Neustar into a comprehensive and interoperable suite of marketing solutions. Additionally, the product suite offers closed-loop marketing measurement and attribution, and credit-informed marketing solutions. TruAudience powers these solutions for leading brands, agencies, publishers, data owners, and technology providers.

“With the concurrent forces of media fragmentation, data deprecation, and privacy changes coming to a head, our customers are seeking sustainable solutions for the future of audience-based marketing,” said Julie Clark, SVP of Media & Entertainment at TransUnion. “Our partnership with MRI-Simmons will power simpler, more interoperable, more readily available data insights and audiences that the ecosystem needs today.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About MRI-Simmons

With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-compliant data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.

Catalyst, the company’s consumer insights and activation engine, informs marketing strategy and streamlines the use of data to drive business results. Built on MRI-Simmons’ nationally representative consumer truth set, Catalyst provides marketers with a series of modules, from consumer profiling through digital and addressable activation, designed to enable a self-service experience with complete transparency.

Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. In 2023, GfK combined with NIQ, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.

