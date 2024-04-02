Gorilla Technology Group, in Partnership with Protactics, Secures Contract to Pioneer Security Solutions in Colombia

LONDON, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced its recent success in securing a significant contract to implement its cutting-edge Security Convergence Smart City Video Analytics Solutions in the Casanare province of Colombia. This venture is conducted in close collaboration with esteemed partner Protactics, who will be instrumental in establishing a state-of-the-art intelligence center within the province.



The project marks a monumental step forward in enhancing public safety and security across Casanare, utilizing Post Event and iCCTV systems to deliver unprecedented intelligence insights. Central to this initiative is Gorilla's proprietary software, vital for the advanced operations of Casanare’s new intelligence center. This initiative is poised to revolutionize how local authorities utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, fostering insight-driven change and further empowering the community. It showcases Gorilla's expertise in smart security solutions and highlights the synergistic potential of collaborating with partners like Protactics.

"We are proud to be chosen alongside Protactics by the Government of Colombia, to deliver this critical infrastructure to the government of Casanare," said Dr. Raj Natarajan, CTO of Gorilla. "This project is not just about enhancing safety; it's about setting a precedent for how AI technologies can catalyze meaningful change. We're eager to demonstrate our capabilities and contribute to a safer, smarter future for the citizens of Casanare and beyond."

Will Addison, VP of EMEA at Gorilla Technologies, added, "The Casanare project represents a significant milestone in our journey towards global leadership in intelligent security solutions. Our collaboration with Protactics exemplifies our commitment to forging strategic partnerships that enhance our offerings and extend our reach. This initiative will not only improve the lives of the Casanare community but also serve as a compelling case study for the effectiveness of our advanced AI-powered security technologies."

Juan Arango, COO of Protactics, remarked, "Our partnership with Gorilla on this ambitious project is a testament to our shared vision for leveraging technology to enhance public safety and security. Gorilla's cutting-edge software solutions, combined with our expertise in implementing state-of-the-art intelligence centers, will allow us to achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and community safety in Casanare. This collaboration is not merely about the technology itself but about the positive impact it will have on the lives of people in the region.”

While further details of the framework agreement with Protactics are forthcoming, this announcement serves as a prelude to what aims to be a transformative collaboration. Gorilla is committed to providing updates as the project progresses and as more information becomes available.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com

About Protactics

Headquartered in Bogota, Colombia, Protactics provides one-of-a-kind security and defense equipment. With product offerings in cybersecurity, smart law enforcement, non-invasive inspection systems, end-to-end encryption storage and data, contraband detection, and biometric fever screening, Protactics enables government agencies to enhance security and defense.

For more information go to protactics.com.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

