Blackpoint Cyber Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Strengthening Its Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence for MSPs

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, a leading provider of world class cybersecurity threat hunting, detection, and remediation technology for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is proud to announce its membership in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This membership places Blackpoint Cyber as a go-to cybersecurity solution for MSPs using Microsoft Defender for Business and Microsoft 365 Business Premium , Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Entra ID.



"We're extremely proud to join MISA. This membership is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of cybersecurity solutions to MSPs," said Jon Murchison, CEO and Founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "This collaboration with Microsoft and other MISA members enables MSPs to better protect their clients against a dynamic and evolving threat landscape.”

MISA is an association of independent software vendors and managed security service providers who have seamlessly integrated their solutions to strengthen defenses in a digital landscape that is becoming increasingly hostile. The role of AI technologies, particularly generative AI, is revolutionizing the cybersecurity ecosystem.

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association integrate their security solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to gain more signal, increase visibility, and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft’s security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed.” - Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

The number and frequency of cyber-attacks have caused a need for MSPs to seek better quality end-to-end threat detection, response, and remediation. The best security posture involves a combination of prevention and proactive solutions that protects endpoint to cloud. Blackpoint Cyber safeguards MSPs with an ecosystem of advanced cybersecurity technologies, threat detection capabilities and industry-leading response and remediation times.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is a leading provider of world class cybersecurity threat hunting, detection, and remediation technology. Founded by former National Security Agency (NSA) cyber operations experts, the Blackpoint Cyber suite of enterprise-grade solutions and 24/7 Security Operations Center offer customers elite, comprehensive protection from an evolving and dynamic threat landscape. Committed to empowering MSPs, Blackpoint enables its partners to scale and grow through proactive security solutions that win the unfair fight against cyberthreats. For more information, please visit blackpointcyber.com.

