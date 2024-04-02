NeoGames extends agreement with Czech market leader, SAZKA

LUXEMBOURG, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has announced a three-year contract extension with its long-standing Czech lottery customer, SAZKA, with the agreement to remain in effect until the end of 2028. SAZKA, a part of Allwyn, is a multi-national lottery operator with leading market positions in the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois).



The agreement ensures that SAZKA will continue to leverage NeoGames’ industry-leading iLottery and iGaming solutions, including its market-leading NeoSphere platform and a diverse portfolio of interactive games.

The contract renewal will also see SAZKA integrate content aggregation into its offering, to be supplied by NeoGames’ subsidiary Pariplay, with the addition set to significantly enhance the lottery’s online gaming offering.

In partnership with NeoGames, SAZKA has established itself as one of the most robust and successful online lotteries in Europe. The long-standing collaboration, which began with the lottery’s 2017 launch of NeoGames’ iLottery solution, has driven remarkable growth for the European leader.

The contract extension solidifies the strong partnership between the two companies, further underscoring NeoGames' commitment to providing customers in the iLottery sector with cutting-edge solutions.

Moti Malul, CEO of NeoGames, said: “We consider SAZKA one of our most important and strategic customers, so we are thrilled about this extension. SAZKA has made remarkable growth in its online lottery channels, and we are proud to manage the operator’s entire digital activity, providing seamless operational support as it navigates the many regulatory changes taking place across the continent.”

Jan Horyna, Chief iGaming Officer at SAZKA, said: “We're pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with NeoGames. This collaboration isn’t just about technology; it’s about a mutually fruitful working relationship and about the value we’re creating for our players. Together, we're redefining what online lottery can be, and we’re eager to continue pushing the boundaries and set new standards as we build on the work we've undertaken throughout this longstanding partnership.”



NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

SAZKA is the largest and oldest lottery company in the Czech Republic, providing customers with the widest portfolio of games and everyday entertainment through continuous innovation and responsible gaming. The most famous lottery is Sportka, a popular game with a history of over 65 years. Since 2014, the company has been the operator of the Eurojackpot lottery, one of Europe's largest games. The entertainment family also includes scratch cards, sports odds betting and quick-turn games. SAZKA provides its products on the online gaming portal www.sazka.cz and through a unique sales network with more than 7,600 points of sale across the Czech Republic. SAZKA's terminals can also be used for a number of common transactions, ranging from payment of deposit slips to credit top-ups to parcel collection.

Sazka is a leader in responsible gaming. In addition to the international audited certifications of the European Lotteries and World Lottery Association, it develops its own Play with Sense project and prevention programmes in cooperation with non-profit organisations. SAZKA's parent company is the Allwyn Group, which also operates lotteries in Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Italy, and will also become the operator of the UK National Lottery from 2024. At the end of last year, it also agreed to take over Camelot LS Group, which operates a lottery in the US state of Illinois. SAZKA is a member of the multinational investment group KKCG, operating in 38 countries. For more information visit www.sazka.cz and www.allwynentertainment.com.

