Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™ Announces Exciting New Collaborations with First-Class Storytellers Including Universal Products and Experiences and The World of Eric Carle

The TikTok-viral parent hack welcomes new household favorites and cherished characters with collections from DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda and Trolls, Eric Carle, Richard Scarry and more

LOS ANGELES and HUDSON, OHIO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, is continuing to take story time to all new heights with Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™. The portable story projector that’s redefining bedtime for the whole family is expanding its spring library with all-new licensing collaborations and additions to its portfolio of partnerships. Following its partnership with Sesame Workshop, the Story Dream Machine is bringing even more storybook favorites to life – from tales inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda and Trolls to Eric Carle’s beloved classics.

Young fans of the new movie in theatres now, DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda 4, can bring the franchise home. They can follow the life of the unlikely hero, Po, as he embarks on more winding adventures in two new Story Dream Machine collections, Kung Fu Panda Dragon Warrior and Kung Fu Panda Awesomeness. With the DreamWorks Trolls collections – Trolls Special Day and Trolls Hug Sing & Dance – early readers will be immersed in the colorful, magical world of Troll Village and feel inspired to dance along with their favorite woodland characters.

In addition to these modern-day favorites, Little Tikes is excited to welcome more classic childhood staples that have touched readers from generation to generation. Story collections from the World of Eric Carle bring a new sense of interaction to the “very” books, which includes global bestseller and go-to baby’s first book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Story Dream Machine invites kids, parents, and grandparents on a journey together to accompany different critters and creatures as they learn important life lessons. Little ones will delight again and again in the simple language of rhymes, repetitions, and alliterations while counting along and feeling comforted by the beautiful, collage-style illustrations.

“Little Tikes Story Dream Machine hasn’t even been on shelves for a year and it’s already a huge hit,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment. “The story variety and innovative format make this toy the ultimate parenting solution, helping families reduce screen time, introducing reading at an early age, and sharing a moment of connection. Welcoming great titles from DreamWorks Animation and the World of Eric Carle into the mix, Story Dream Machine is expanding its catalog to offer more stories than ever before.”

Other children’s titles available now include:

Richard Scarry Busytown – in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books

– in collaboration with Random House Children’s Books Oscar the Grouch & Friends – in collaboration with Sesame Workshop

– in collaboration with Sesame Workshop Big Bird & Friends – in collaboration with Sesame Workshop

– in collaboration with Sesame Workshop Cookie Monster & Friends – in collaboration with Sesame Workshop

Little Tikes is a legacy brand with a 55-year history of nurturing childhood development. The Story Dream Machine supports early literacy and introduces autonomous, screen-free playtime to the newest generation of kids ages three and older. The viral TikTok sensation allows children to watch, listen, and read along to their favorite stories, and even doubles as a nightlight and sound machine, helping kids feel empowered and ready to take on bedtime with ease. All collections include three story cartridges and one exclusive, interactive character topper that unlocks more light and sound effects when set to nightlight mode.

The cartridges and machine are small and portable, making them perfect for family road trips or sleepovers at Grandma and Grandpa’s house and for spring and summer gifting. The entire spring catalog is available now so, don’t hesitate to add them to your library! The Story Dream Machine and story collections are available at Amazon, Walmart, and at ShopMGA (each story collection sold separately). To learn more about Little Tikes and the Story Dream Machine visit https://www.littletikes.com. Be sure to engage with the brand on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

