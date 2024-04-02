Sunshine Minting, Inc. Adds Key Industry Expert to Management Team, Dr. Michael H. Gradwell

HENDERSON, Nev., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Sunshine Minting, Inc.’s (SMI) ongoing strategic plan to enhance their national and international capabilities and services, SMI is pleased to announce this important addition of Dr. Michael H. Gradwell as the Senior Director of Technical Services and Manufacturing Support.







Dr. Gradwell brings extensive experience in manufacturing and quality systems including possessing a Ph.D. in Physical Polymer chemistry and an MBA in Marketing and Leadership. After working over 14 years for several companies in the Plastics and Polymers field, Mike joined the South African Mint in 2014 as Executive Director of Manufacturing Support. In this role, he was responsible for working closely with Sales and Marketing as well as Production for the development of new products for the domestic and international markets. He played a key role in the development of the Silver Krugerrand Bullion Program, which has sold over 40 million units worldwide since its inception in 2018. Most recently, Mike was employed by Asahi Refining in Miami, Florida, responsible for the growth and expansion of their minting operation.

In his newly created role at SMI, Dr. Gradwell will be responsible for leading SMI’s Technical and Manufacturing Support Teams, focusing on product and process development, assay, die engraving and tooling, safety, health, environmental, and quality initiatives. His leadership of the Technical Services team, and working with the Operations and Commercial teams, will play a crucial role in expanding and enhancing the company’s production capabilities and quality systems, as well as bringing new products to market to meet market demands.





Tom Power, CEO of Sunshine Minting, Inc., had the following comment regarding Dr. Gradwell, “The addition of Dr. Gradwell brings a new level of technical depth and manufacturing expertise to our leadership team. Mike possesses a deep understanding of manufacturing and quality systems, which will be the key to our continued growth as a company. He will lead our initiatives for the development of new processes and techniques to enhance our custom minting capabilities. His team will focus on the time to market for new product development while maintaining our reputation for outstanding quality in all aspects of our operation. I am looking forward to welcoming Dr. Gradwell to our Team and introducing him to our Customers!”

About Sunshine Minting, Inc.

Sunshine Minting Inc. (SMI) is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada and is of the world’s largest suppliers of precious metal products for the minting and bullion industry globally. SMI has been supplying quality products and services to the Mint industry (Blanks, Bullion, and Custom Minting) for over 30 years; and has a proven track record for quality and innovation that has helped to re-define the standard around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company (certified by DNV), SMI manufactures and supplies fine silver and fine gold products, as well as platinum products to government and private mints and to prominent, well-known financial institutions and marketing companies worldwide.

SMI operates four manufacturing facilities on two continents; Henderson, Nevada; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Providence, Rhode Island; and Shanghai, China.

SMI produces products in accordance with the stringent specifications demanded by our government mint customers. Our proficient, up-to-date laboratory facility ensures that all products fulfill the specified requirements of our customers. Our customers are worldwide in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Our gold and silver bullion products are sold by most of the major bullion dealers, financial institutions, and distributors around the world. We have an established reputation for quality, consistency, and capacity as well as for embracing innovative concepts and technology in the precious metal industry. SMI’s brand is on most widely recognized private minting brand lists. SMI silver bars and rounds range in weight from 1 gram to 100 ounces. Gold bars and rounds range from 1 gram to 1 kilogram and most of our gold product is packaged in customized Tamper Evident Packaging (TEP). All of SMI Branded Bullion products contain our innovative MintMark SITM Anti-Counterfeit technology.

Sunshine Minting Inc. is a brand that symbolizes precious metal fineness, exceptional quality, and service. We are the leading manufacturer of products for the minting and bullion industry, and we are committed to meeting customer requirements by providing quality products with cost-effective processes, innovative technology, and timely delivery.

