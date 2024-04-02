SpyGlass Pharma Unveils Compelling 1-Year Data of Its Innovative Drug Delivery Platform Implanted During Routine Cataract Surgery in Eyes with Glaucoma





Mean intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction from washed-out baseline was 44.6% at Month 12; all patients had IOP reduction >20% and IOP ≤ 18 mmHg.

100% of patients remained off topical IOP-lowering medications.

All eyes achieved Visual Acuity (BCDVA) of 20/40 or better.



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma™, a privately-held ophthalmic biotechnology company, announced today 1-year follow up data from a first-in-human study of 23 patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension implanted with SpyGlass’ Intraocular Lens (IOL) based Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost at the time of cataract surgery. These data will be highlighted in a poster presentation during the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, held from April 5-8 in Boston.

One year after implantation, the enduring intraocular pressure (IOP) reduction remained consistent across all three dose strengths, achieving a mean pressure reduction of 44.6% at month 12 compared to pre-operative washed-out baseline levels. All patients sustained more than a 20% IOP reduction from baseline and IOPs of ≤18 mmHg through month 12. Additionally, 100% of patients remain off topical IOP-lowering drops. The SpyGlass platform was well tolerated and there were no adverse events related to the product.

“The clinical results, one year after implantation, continue to be highly encouraging for patients living with glaucoma,” said Margot Goodkin, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, SpyGlass Pharma™. “Bimatoprost has provided patients across the globe with safe, highly effective IOP-lowering for over 2 decades. These data highlight the substantial potential of the SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform to be a game changer for patients and all cataract surgeons.”

“SpyGlass technology has the potential to change the paradigm and improve care for glaucoma patients undergoing routine cataract surgery,” said Patrick Mooney, CEO, SpyGlass PharmaTM. "There are nearly 5 million annual cataract procedures in the United States, approximately 20% of them are performed in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The unmet need is significant, and SpyGlass is committed to delivering safe and effective therapeutics via proven implantation techniques to improve the lives of patients living with chronic eye conditions. The compelling clinical data released this week suggest we are on track to bringing our innovative platform to patients.”

The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is designed to deliver 3 years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients will continue to be followed over time and the Company plans to share longer-term data in the coming months. SpyGlass is currently enrolling patients in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass looks forward to working closely with FDA to advance the program to commercial approval.

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

SpyGlass Pharma was Co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, MD and Glenn Sussman. The company is focused on the development of the world’s first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and spun off campus post Series A funding from New Enterprise Associates. http://www.spyglasspharma.com

