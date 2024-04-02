Tricolor Foundation Provides $50,000 Grant to No Kid Hungry Texas

DALLAS, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tricolor Foundation, a nonprofit supporting initiatives in higher education, life skills and financial literacy for underserved Hispanics, today announced a $50,000 grant to No Kid Hungry Texas, part of Share Our Strength’s national No Kid Hungry campaign.



The funds will be deployed in support of the organizations’ shared goal to eradicate childhood hunger in Texas. Specifically, No Kid Hungry Texas will use the contribution to expand its reach, provide more meals and implement sustainable solutions to address the root causes of hunger.

“It is impossible to deliver on goals for broader social change when children still go hungry in our state,” said Tricolor Foundation Executive Director Regina Montoya. “That is why we are proud to support No Kid Hungry Texas; together we can turn the tide in the fight to eliminate childhood hunger. In this spirit of collaboration, we will continue to seek other organizations that can help us make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children and their families to build a more equitable and compassionate world for all.”

Approximately 1 in 5 Hispanic families in the United States struggle with food insecurity. Children dealing with hunger not only suffer from physical challenges, but often also face emotional and cognitive hurdles that impair their ability to function and thrive.

No Kid Hungry Texas is committed to ending childhood hunger by ensuring that every child has access to nutritious food. Through innovative programs and partnerships with schools, community organizations and government agencies, No Kid Hungry Texas works tirelessly to provide meals, empower families and advocate for systemic change.

“Tricolor Foundation’s commitment to ending childhood hunger will have a profound impact on families throughout Texas,” said Stacie Sanchez Hare, Director of No Kid Hungry Texas. “This generous grant is an investment that will nourish our children today, helping them to grow and thrive and become the productive adults that will lead our communities in a future rich with promise. We are excited to journey into that future with our friends at Tricolor and look forward with great anticipation.”

The Tricolor Foundation’s support of No Kid Hungry Texas is representative of its commitment to remove the systemic barriers preventing Hispanics from pursuing a better quality of life in America by partnering with aligned organizations. Through meaningful collaborations that leverage the strengths, resources and expertise of each organization, the Foundation aims to build a brighter future for generations to come.

About the Tricolor Foundation

The Tricolor Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to holistically support Hispanic communities and to accelerate their pursuit of a better quality of life in America. The Tricolor Foundation is shaping a brighter future for Hispanic individuals and families by dismantling systemic barriers and harnessing available opportunities, enabling them to realize their full potential and contribute to the prosperity of our nation. The work of the Foundation is centered around three pillar areas of financial literacy, life skills and higher education.

About Tricolor

Tricolor is a U.S. Department of the Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a mission-driven company that leverages its direct-to-consumer, A.I.-powered platform to provide transportation and upward financial mobility solutions for underserved Hispanics in the United States. It utilizes advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate 50 retail centers across 20 markets in Texas, California, Nevada, and Arizona with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served nearly 100,000 customers and disbursed over $2.5 billion in affordable auto loans using their proprietary model to segment risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION

John Clifford

Tricolor Foundation

(214) 491-5889

John.clifford@tricolor.com

Stephanie Hicks

Cosmo PR for Tricolor

