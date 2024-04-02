Botulinum Toxin Market Updates : to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031

Botulinum Toxin Market

The botulinum toxin market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Botulinum Toxin Market," The botulinum toxin market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $13.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Botulinum toxin, famously known as the "miracle poison," stands out as one of the most potent biological substances. Produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, this neurotoxin acts by inhibiting the transmission of alpha motor neurons at the neuromuscular junction, inducing weakness in striated muscles. Additionally, it affects gamma neurons in muscle spindles, altering reflex overactivity, and inhibits acetylcholine release in parasympathetic and cholinergic postganglionic sympathetic neurons, making it useful in various medical applications.

The growth of the botulinum toxin market is fueled by several factors, including the aging population, the proliferation of licensed medical centers, and increasing self-awareness regarding physical appearance. Moreover, the rising use of botulinum toxin injections in aesthetic procedures like treating glabellar lines, chemical browlifts, and forehead lines are key trends in the market. However, concerns about side effects and the high cost of procedures may hinder market growth. On the flip side, substantial investments in research and development by major manufacturers exploring therapeutic applications of botulinum toxin present promising opportunities for market expansion.

In terms of product, the botulinum toxin A segment dominated the industry in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead, driven by its advantages such as minimal pain, no blood loss, and lack of scarring during procedures. Moreover, its increasing use in treating chronic migraine, tension-type headaches, and other neurological disorders further fuels market growth.

Therapeutic applications also dominated the market in 2021 and are projected to continue leading due to extensive investment in R&D and the expanding range of applications, including chronic migraine, hyperhidrosis, and over-reactive bladders.

Specialty and dermatology clinics emerged as the dominant end user segment in 2021 and are expected to maintain their lead, attributed to the rising number of dermatology clinics and government expenditure on healthcare. Additionally, the preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures in these clinics over hospitals contributes to segment growth.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share and witnessed significant growth during the forecast period, driven by a higher number of procedures, approvals for aesthetic products, and advancements in the medical and aesthetic sectors. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR, fueled by factors such as the aging population, increased awareness of aesthetics, growth in healthcare spending, and adoption of Botox products.

𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀

On the basis of botulinum toxin market analysis, the botulinum toxin type A segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, specialty and dermatology clinic segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America held the largest botulinum toxin market share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 –

• Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. Kgaa

• Abbvie Inc (Allergan)

• Ipsen Group

• Revance Therapeutics Inc

• Medy-Tox, Inc.

• Hugel, Inc.

• Galderma

• Us Worldmed, Llc

• Evolus Inc.

• Daewoong Pharmaceutical.