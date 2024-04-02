Oatmeal Market Witnesses Steady Growth, Fueled by Health Conscious Consumers.

Oatmeal Market

Increasing preference for nutritious breakfast options boosts the global oatmeal market, with Asia-Pacific leading growth.

Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly harvested for food, animal feed, and production of skin care products.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Oatmeal Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2027, the global oatmeal market was valued at $10,475 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,907 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2018 to 2027. The instant oats type accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2017.

👉 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3493

The detailed information you provided gives a comprehensive overview of the oatmeal market, highlighting its nutritional benefits and various applications. The factors driving the market growth, such as the increasing preference for healthy meals and changes in food habits, are well articulated. Additionally, the challenges related to substitute products and the opportunities presented by flavored oatmeal and the cosmetics industry are insightful.

The market segmentation based on types and distribution channels provides a clear understanding of the diverse product offerings and consumer access points. The emphasis on the higher growth rate of instant oats and the role of supermarkets in market expansion adds depth to the analysis.

Market Segmentation:

1. Types of Oatmeal:

- Whole Oat Groats: These are minimally processed whole oats.

- Steel Cut Oats: Oats that are chopped into pieces rather than rolled.

- Scottish Oats: Stone-ground oats, providing a unique texture.

- Regular Rolled Oats: Flattened oat grains that are larger and thicker.

- Quick Rolled Oats: Similar to regular rolled oats but cut into smaller pieces for quicker cooking.

- Instant Oats: Precooked and then dried for the fastest preparation.

👉 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3493

The prominence of instant oats in the market suggests a growing demand for quick and convenient breakfast options, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Distribution Channels:

- Hypermarkets: Large retail stores offering a wide range of products.

- Supermarkets: Comprehensive retail stores catering to daily needs.

- Specialty Retailers: Stores specializing in specific products or categories.

- Convenience Stores: Small, easily accessible stores for on-the-go purchases.

- Independent Retailers: Non-chain retailers that operate independently.

The higher growth rate of supermarkets reflects the influence of urbanization trends globally, where consumers often prefer one-stop shopping experiences.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Market Drivers:

- Preference for Healthy Meals: Growing awareness and preference for nutritious food choices.

- Changes in Food Habits: Shift towards healthier eating habits.

- Convenience Food Demand: Increasing demand for easy-to-prepare meals.

- High Nutritional Content: Oatmeal's richness in fiber and protein contributing to nutritional intake.

Challenges:

- Availability of Substitutes: Competing products like quinoa, buckwheat, brown rice, and cornflakes.

- Potential Health Trends: Concerns related to gluten and preferences for gluten-free alternatives.

Growth Opportunities:

Product Development:

- Flavored Oatmeal: Innovations in flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

- Cosmetics Industry: Exploring new applications in the cosmetics sector.

👉 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3493

Market Projection:

- Market Size (2020): $17,186.1 million

- Projected Market Size (2030): $27,405.4 million

- CAGR (2021–2030): 4.8%

Key Players:

- Prominent Companies:

- Boar’s Head Provisions Co, Inc.

- Cargill Incorporated

- Conagra Foods, Inc.

- Hormel Foods Corporation

- JBS S/A

- Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

- Sigma Alimentos, S.A. de C.V.

- The Kraft Heinz Company

- Tysons Foods, Inc.

- WH Group Limited

- 𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

- Sysco Corporation

- OSI Group, LLC

- Perdue Farms, Inc.

- George’s Inc.

- Butterball LLC.

- Fresh Mark, Inc.

- Indiana Packer’s Corporation

- West Liberty Foods, Inc.

- Agri Beef Co.

- Clemens Food Group.

- Carl Buddig Co.

- Rastelli Foods Group.

- Dietz & Watson, Inc.

- Abby Land Foods, Inc.

- Dakota Provision LLC

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

- Top Revenue Generator (2020): The U.S. (30% share)

- Highest Growth Rate (Region): Asia-Pacific (CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030)

This comprehensive overview covers various aspects of the oatmeal market, from product types and distribution channels to market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and key players. If you have specific areas or aspects you'd like more detailed information on, feel free to specify!

👉 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dff2ddccff66a9e56ed6c7fcc99c61bc

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The quick rolled oats market is expected to grow at the high CAGR of 1.8%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The supermarket and food specialty stores segments are anticipated to be the fastest developing distribution channels, in terms of value, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% & 1.6% respectively, from 2018 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 1.8% in terms of value.

The steel cut oats segment occupied one-eighth share in the global market in 2017 in terms of volume and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The hypermarket segment occupied more than one-fifth share in the global market in 2017 in terms of volume and is anticipated to witness CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.

In 2017, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than 60% of the global

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.