Verifone Wins “Best Point of Sale Solution” Designation in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

T650 recognized among elite financial technology products of the year

NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verifone , the payments architect shaping ecosystems for in-person and online commerce experiences , today announced that its Verifone T650 has been selected as winner of the “Best Point of Sale Solution” award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.



The Verifone T650 is a best-in-class payments solution that operates on a sophisticated AndroidTM platform. Offering flexibility and a user-friendly experience, the T650 is designed for efficiency, security and extended lifetime. With compact and sturdy designs, the winning solution boasts effortless maneuverability. The T650 is available in a mobile, countertop and portable device setup.





Verifone T650 enables merchants to safely accept all payment types, and backs each transaction with end-to-end security. The solution employs advanced encryption so that sensitive customer data and vendor operations are always protected.

The advanced infrastructure of the T650 hardware presents an unparalleled opportunity for channel partners, including Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) and Financial Institutions, to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge payment solutions into their offerings. Its versatile capabilities enable the integration of various apps and services, effortlessly scalable to meet the diverse needs of businesses across all sizes and sectors – from small enterprises to tier-one retailers or expansive hospitality chains.

Moreover, its dynamic capabilities, such as support for promotions, digital receipts or loyalty program integrations empower brands to foster deeper engagement with their clientele. When used together with Verifone Cloud Services, merchants can enhance the customer experience even further, unifying user insights and refining interactions with precision.

“Verifone’s comprehensive payment solution embraces the future of transactions and caters to the evolving preferences of today's consumers. Modern businesses need the ability to cater to customers with various needs - both payment-wise and when it comes to accessibility,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to Verifone and their T650 – 2024’s ‘Best Point of Sale Solution.’ The T650 offers a comprehensive, secure, and user-centric POS solution that stands out in the point of sale technology landscape.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Our T650 Android range embodies our commitment to innovation and security, specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses. We’re excited to accept this award from FinTech Breakthrough, recognizing our continued adaptability and force to push innovation to the payment space,” said Himanshu Patel, Verifone CEO. “We will continue to improve and expand our Android range of products in support of our merchants and partners around the world.”

Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

About Verifone

Verifone is the payments architect shaping ecosystems for online and in-person commerce experiences, including everything businesses need – from secure payment devices to eCommerce tools, acquiring services, advanced business insights, and much more. As a global FinTech leader, Verifone powers omni-commerce growth for companies in over 165 countries and is trusted by the world’s best-known brands, small businesses, and major financial institutions. The Verifone platform is built on a four-decade history of innovation and uncompromised security, annually managing more than 14B transactions worth over $450B on physical and digital channels. Learn more at https://www.verifone.com/en/global

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: press@Verifone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f0af191-dbda-4055-95b3-9ece856ba979