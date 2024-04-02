Xtreme One Entertainment Announces iNDEMAND as Broadcast Partner for XFC 50

Event goes live at 8:00pm on April 12th from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL



iNDEMAND reaches 90+ TV operators and more than 60 million homes

DETROIT, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) (the “Company” or “Xtreme One”) and its wholly owned subsidiary XFC Global, Inc. are proud to announce a media rights agreement with iNDEMAND to broadcast XFC 50.

XFC 50 will air live on April 12, 2024, from Lakeland, Florida, and be broadcast on pay-per-view for $29.95. MMA fans can consult their preferred cable or satellite television provider or view guide options for April 12 to select the PPV event.

iNDEMAND distributes premium video on demand and pay per view entertainment to more than 90 cable and satellite TV operators in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean, with a reach of over 60 million homes.

The broadcast team for XFC 50 features blow-by-blow by Ronnie Duncan, a former sports reporter and anchor in Detroit and other major markets with more than 45 years of broadcast experience. Joining Ronnie with color commentary is Jessica Aguilar, a UFC and Bellator combatant who stepped into the cage 30 times during her pro MMA career. Rounding out the team is Jonny Loquasto as back-of-the-house announcer and Rhyan Neco as ring announcer.

“We are thrilled to partner with iNDEMAND to bring XFC 50 and our exciting card of bouts to more than 60 million homes in the Western Hemisphere,” said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “As we continue to establish XFC as a leader and innovator in producing dynamic and rewarding events for fans, fighters and sponsors, it’s essential that we have a first-class partner in our distribution efforts, which is exactly what we’ve found with iNDEMAND.”

Tickets to attend XFC 50 live are available at XFCFight.com or at the RP Funding Center box office. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices, from $25 general admission to $250 VIP seating.

The fight card features heavyweights Tim Johnson and Darion Abbey in the Main Event, Pearl Gonzalez vs. Monica Medina in a bantamweight Co-Main Event, and local MMA star Hannah Goldy features in a strawweight match in her XFC debut.

Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC-licensed merchandise. The XFC Fan Shop is now live, access directly at https://xfc.axomo.com/ or through the tab on XFCFight.com.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

For more information, please contact:

Investors:

Zachary Mizener

zmizener@lambert.com

Media:

Scott Worden

sworden@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/556e8497-5209-4137-9cec-d46a88983d18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7622ffc-46d2-49ac-ad9e-344376573ad8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/571f85a1-0509-459e-860d-bde996865086