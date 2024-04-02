Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (“Bitcoin Well” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (“BTC Sessions”) dated April 1, 2024 (the “Agreement”).



BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

“Working with BTC Sessions puts another leading Bitcoin creator on our roster.” Said Adam O’Brien, founder & CEO of the Company. “Ben will be talking about our ecosystem of products in his videos, engaging with and walking his YouTube audience through our products with dedicated tutorials and onboarding his clientele directly to the Bitcoin Portal. His most recent tutorial (posted six days ago) has already gathered over 3,000 views and his unique referral code has directly resulted in at least 70 individuals signing up to the Bitcoin Portal. All of this was done before the paid partnership began.”

Pursuant to the Agreement, BTC Sessions will provide advertising and promotion of the Company’s products and services. Bitcoin Well will pay BTC Sessions US$22,000 per month from April 1 to June 30, 2024, with US$6,000 due on the first of each month and US$48,000 to accrue and be payable before July 15, 2024 by the issuance of common shares of Bitcoin Well at a price to be determined at the time of issuance, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Following June 30, 2024, Bitcoin Well shall pay BTC Sessions US$6,000 per month. Either party may terminate the Agreement with 30 days’ written notice.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube to keep up to date with our business.

