Jason Loughran named VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president
Navy veteran Jason Loughran , of New York , named President of Veterans for Trump aka Veterans for America First announced Jared Craig VFAF political director
Jason Loughran is an American Hero who served this country. He has the political network and experience to lead this organization organizing boots on the ground for Donald Trumps election ”LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
Attorney Jared Craig VFAF political director
Jason Loughran , who has been serving as the VFAF NY State Chapter President , has been named VFAF National Grassroots President.
Jason Loughran is a Veteran of the United States Navy and has committed his professional career to advancing the lives of service members and their families throughout New York. During his years of public service, he oversaw a variety of programs and initiatives in government and synchronized their efforts with public, private, and not-for-profit agencies to overcome the barriers hindering Veterans from accessing benefits, mental health, employment, entrepreneurship, legal and educational resources.
During his military service, he deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010 with Air Cargo Detachment-ONE, where the detachment received a Flag Letter of Appreciation and a Presidential Unit Citation for extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy when transporting supplies and equipment between Kandahar and Helmand province.
Jason is an active member of the New York veteran community as a member of VFW Post 1384 in Long Beach, NY and a participant of an annual Navy Seal Swim, where he and over 30 other swimmers made up of Navy Seals, local police officers and firefighters, swim across the Hudson River from Liberty State Park in NJ to the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York to raise funds for veterans and their families. Jason was honored as the Veteran of the Game on September 11th by the New York Jets and selected for the 2019 Baruch College Alumni Association Leadership in Public Service Award, the 2021 Irish Echo Community Champion Award, the 2023 Baruch Alumni Changemakers Award, and City & States 2023 New York City 40 under 40. https://veteransfortrump.us/jason-loughran-named-vfaf-president/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
Currently the organization is promoting their new film "Border Invasion an American Crisis" geared at promoting a secure border under a forthcoming Trump Administration. The film can be streamed at https://stan-fitzgerald.vhx.tv/
VFAF Film : Border Invasion - An American Crisis