New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. Unveils Medically Supervised Detox and Rehab in Orange County

Laguna Niguel, California – One of the top rehab and detox centers in California, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is happy to announce its medically supervised detox and rehab program that has been specifically designed to help patients suffering from alcohol or drug addiction have a chance at a successful recovery.

The medically supervised detox program at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a process that patients will first undergo during their path to sobriety. The treatment allows the body to remove substances naturally in a safe and comfortable environment that is monitored by trained specialists.

“If you or a loved one is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction, detox is generally the first step on the road to recovery,” said a spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. “Detox can be challenging, and you might have a lot of questions, but our compassionate team at New Leaf Detox & Treatment in Orange County is here to help.”

Following detox, the leading addiction treatment center offers a variety of rehab options that are uniquely tailored to match each patient’s specific needs. From in-patient rehab to more independent sober living homes, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. has earned an impressive reputation for its professional and emphatic approach to patient care.

The rehab programs provided at the premier rehab center include supportive group and individual therapy that provides life-changing care that will empower men and women to overcome their chemical dependence and mental health issues by learning coping techniques and strategies that will increase their chances of maintaining successful recovery. Additionally, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. incorporates various exercise and recreational activities in its rehab programs to maintain high patient ambition and motivation throughout the process.

“At New Leaf Recovery in San Juan Capistrano, we use our years of industry experience to ensure the most effective treatment programs are implemented. Our addiction specialists recognize the importance of helping our patients remain actively involved in their recovery every step of the way,” furthered the spokesperson for New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. does everything to ensure patients’ comfort as they begin the next chapter in their lives. The treatment center’s team is available to take a confidential call today to help provide the best medical detox Orange County has to offer.

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its medically supervised detox and rehab in Orange County, please visit the website at https://nldetox.com/.

