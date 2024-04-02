Warehouse as a Service Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Warehouse as a Service Market is Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.
HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Warehouse as a Service Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are DHL supply chain (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Ryder supply Chain solutions (United States), GEODIS (United States), NFI logistics (United States), Americold (United States), FedEx Supply chain (United States), Kenco logistics services LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics (United States), Penske Logistics (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States).
— Criag Francis
Definition:
Warehouse as a Service (WaaS) is a type of cloud-based service that provides businesses with on-demand access to warehouse space and logistics services, allowing them to store, manage, and distribute their inventory without the need to own or manage physical warehouse facilities.WaaS providers typically offer a range of services, including storage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and shipping and delivery services. Customers can access these services through a web-based platform or application programming interface (API), enabling them to manage their inventory and track their shipments in real-time.
Market Trends:
To improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, WaaS providers are increasingly incorporating automation and robotics technologies into their warehouses.
Market Drivers:
The rapid expansion of e-commerce continues to be a primary driver of the WaaS market.
Market Opportunities:
WaaS offers businesses the ability to scale their warehousing space up or down quickly in response to changing demand.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies
In 2022, CEVA logistics completed acquisition of GEFCO, a worldwide expert in supply chain solution and leader in the automotive logistics. Outcome of this agreement is that CEVA logistics is now the leading global provider of automotive logistics and is the largest France based logistics and warehouse company.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Warehouse as a Service market segments by Types: General warehousing, Refrigerated Warehousing, Farm Product warehousing
Detailed analysis of Warehouse as a Service market segments by Applications: Healthcare, Manufacturing, FMCG, Automobiles, Others
Major Key Players of the Market: DHL supply chain (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Ryder supply Chain solutions (United States), GEODIS (United States), NFI logistics (United States), Americold (United States), FedEx Supply chain (United States), Kenco logistics services LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics (United States), Penske Logistics (United States), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Warehouse as a Service market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Warehouse as a Service market.
• -To showcase the development of the Warehouse as a Service market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Warehouse as a Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Warehouse as a Service market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Warehouse as a Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
The Warehouse as a Service Market is segmented by Type (General warehousing, Refrigerated Warehousing, Farm Product warehousing) by Ownership (Public warehouse, Private warehouse, Bonded warehouse) by End User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, FMCG, Automobiles, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Key takeaways from the Warehouse as a Service market report:
– Detailed consideration of Warehouse as a Service market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.
– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the
– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Warehouse as a Service market-leading players.
– Warehouse as a Service market latest innovations and major procedures.
– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.
– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Warehouse as a Service market for forthcoming years.
