Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market Updates : Exploring Factors that Will Boost the Market

Central Nervous Disorders Therapeutics Market

Rapid increase in neurovascular diseases, and mental health are the major factors that drive the growth of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market

The central nervous disorders therapeutics market was valued at $117.55 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $232.29 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “central nervous disorders therapeutics market by disease, by distribution channel, and by age group: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the central nervous disorders therapeutics market was valued at $117.55 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $232.29 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Dementia, a central nervous system disorder, encompasses various brain disorders leading to memory loss, cognitive impairment, behavioral changes, and other cognitive declines, typically associated with aging. Additionally, the rising prevalence of serious psychological distress among adolescents and young adults has heightened the demand for CNS disorder treatments globally.

However, the high cost of treating central nervous system disorders poses a challenge to market growth, particularly in developing countries with large aging populations. Conditions like strokes, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease have become more prevalent due to demographic shifts and lifestyle factors. Despite these challenges, the market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of CNS disorders and the presence of promising pipeline drugs. Furthermore, the introduction of novel drug delivery systems for CNS treatments presents significant opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry.

The market is further propelled by the surge in neurovascular diseases, degenerative conditions, infectious diseases, and mental health disorders. Lifestyle factors such as alcohol consumption, poor diet, and inadequate sleep can also impact brain health and contribute to CNS disorders. Additionally, traumatic injuries to the head and spinal cord, as well as vascular disorders, can lead to nervous system problems. With the prevalence of CNS disorders on the rise, initiatives like those by the Pan American Health Organization highlight the urgent need for effective treatments.

Despite the obstacles, increased research and development efforts and advancements in diagnostic technologies are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, upcoming pipeline treatments for CNS disorders and significant investments by key players in bringing innovative treatments to market offer promising opportunities for expansion.

In terms of disease segmentation, degenerative diseases accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and are projected to maintain this position. Hospital-based pharmacies dominated the distribution channel in 2020, driven by the increasing prevalence of CNS disorders in the geriatric population and advancements in technology. The geriatric age group segment also contributed significantly to the market share and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2020, driven by lifestyle changes, a growing geriatric population, and increasing cases of CNS disorders.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

By disease, the mental health segment showed a growth of 7.9% in the central nervous disorders therapeutics market in 2020.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment exhibits the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

By age group, the adult age group segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America expected to experience a growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the central nervous disorders therapeutics market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

𝑳𝒊𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒇𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕

Biogen

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co.

Astra Zeneca

Shire PLC

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.