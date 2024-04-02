Space Traffic Management Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 | Lockheed Martin, Saab AB, Kayhan Space, Northrop Grumman

Space Traffic Management Market

The space traffic management industry holds a great potential in the near future to the rise in global launch activates.

Advent of satellite life extension vehicles, surge in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative drive the global space traffic management market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟏𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 $𝟐𝟐.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. Introduction of satellite life extension vehicles, increase in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative have boosted the growth of the global space traffic management market. In addition, the reduced launch cost due to advent of re-usable rockets and adoption of smallsats and cubeasts would open new opportunities in the future.

The space traffic management industry holds a great potential in the near future to the rise in global launch activates. Initiative taken by major companies, public consortium and government authorities to place satellite constellation in low Earth orbit in efforts to establish a comprehensive communication network will notably raise the demand of space traffic management system. Reducing the space debris present in outer-space and effectively maneuvering operational satellite to ensure safe operations will become primary concern, supporting business opportunities within the market.

Based on application, the communication segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.79% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of other segments such as earth observation, navigation, global positioning systems, and surveillance, technology development and education, and others.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The Key players operating in the space traffic management market are Lockheed Martin, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Boeing, Airbus, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Saab AB, and Kayhan space.

Factors such as space based connectivity, satellite life vehicle extension programs, and internal co-operation between nations to agree on data sharing polices are some of the primary drivers supporting the business opportunities over coming years. Initiatives taken by several regulatory bodies such as European Commission, United Nations Office For Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and other U.S. federal departments to increase transparency about space operations across nations considering outer space a limited resource will promote orientation of space traffic management system. Companies such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris and Airbus among other have started offering innovative solution to address the rising threat of space debris and cater the consumer demand of effective space operations. Reduced launch cost due to introduction of re-usable rockets, adoption of smallsats and cubeasts, and rise in used of satellites for establishing communication constellations, and research and development on personal level has generated the demand of end to end space operations service provides, supporting business augmentation.

On the basis of end use, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global space traffic management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

In addition, a shift in consumer dynamics universities, individual researchers, and private business owners are engaged in launching their small satellites in lower Earth orbit will require an end to end service provider, generating a demand of comprehensive space traffic management system. For instance, in November 2021, Aalto University signed a contract to launch the Foresail-1 satellite for research purpose. The launch will be conducted by a regional launch coordinator EXOlaunch.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the communication segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial segment leads the space traffic management market during the forecast period.

By orbit, LEO segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By activity, the space debris remediation is forecasted to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

